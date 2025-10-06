NewZealandDoc’s Newsletter
Cancer: A Personal Journey, Part 2
with Julia Maria Seemann
Oct 3
•
NewZealandDoc
21
4
27:24
September 2025
The Shot Heard Round the World
Trump's Speech at the United Nations
Sep 24
•
NewZealandDoc
43
8
Cancer: A Personal Journey, Part 1
with Julia Maria Seemann
Sep 18
•
NewZealandDoc
17
10
23:48
A Disturbing Note and a Question or Two
about the so-called "Left" and once-called friends
Sep 17
•
NewZealandDoc
58
76
The Assassination Game
the murder of Charlie Kirk and what it means
Sep 13
•
NewZealandDoc
68
64
Bret Alan Hughes: Our Ultimate Sociopolitical Reality
a modern-day philosopher in quest of the truth
Sep 10
•
NewZealandDoc
18
1
1:07:05
Trump, Warp Speed and the Jab
the chickens are coming home to roost, or "I told you so"!
Sep 1
•
NewZealandDoc
61
30
August 2025
Another Day, Another Jab Tragedy
I'm sick of it
Aug 26
•
NewZealandDoc
61
51
A Special Plea for a Friend with Cancer
Dear readers,
Aug 23
•
NewZealandDoc
20
22
Our New World and the Evil Within
The other day I had what I thought was a most engaging and fascinating discussion with a woman whose life was, literally, grounded in our ‘earth’ — a…
Aug 18
•
NewZealandDoc
51
44
