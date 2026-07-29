When I first moved to New Zealand in 2006 I kept in touch with the Philly newspapers, particularly the sports sections in the Inquirer. After all, I had followed the Sixers and Flyers and Eagles and Phillies As a youngster I had lived under the curse of the failed Phillies push for a pennant in 1964 when they lost ten consecutive games down the stretch, a heavy burden for all Philadelphians until the Flyers broke the curse and won the Stanley Cup in 1974, a championship drought that had lasted fourteen years.

As I followed the various articles I noted how every small move, every trade, every game evoked a sportswriter’s savage response. It was watching a study in impulsive stupidity — now carried on admirably by YouTube. One day one player was a hero, the next a villain, one day a team was crumbling, the next laying a foundation for a legacy. It was all so ridiculous because it was, in the end, merely a livestream panorama of people running off at the mouth without reflection.

YouTube and the like, the rest of what we call social media, have taken these tendencies and enhanced and magnified them. Because I tune in to teams around the world — mainly soccer these days — I see the sensationalist headlines and thumbnails, and the equally vapid comments beneath the videos, though to be fair, there are indeed some substantive thoughts, if one could call two sentences clipped off from visibility a substantive thought.

Sports commentary mirrors major movements in social interaction. Vehemence, dumbness, arrogance, attack — why are people worked up into warlike tribes when it comes to Messi and Ronaldo instead of appreciating two great talents? — and general numbing vacuity, interspersed with the occasional insightful observation. Virtually all of it is under the cover of ‘anonymity’ — masks, you see, are still very much in vogue.

But aside from these typically human tendencies, tendencies we all experienced as we grew up, when every kid on the corner had an opinion about everything which he took every opportunity to express, there is another feature of sports in general, which serves to illustrate another aspect of human aspiration. In psychoanalytic terms we may rightly call it a glorification of phallic supremacy: sports have become harder, faster and more powerful, and the subtle arts of skill are appreciated only in support of the general phallic drift. Or in the words of the Olympian motto: citius, altius, fortius (faster, higher, stronger. (In an ironic twist, the Olympic committee in 2021 added the world ‘communiter’ - ‘together’ - to emphasize solidarity in the fight against covid, alas, alas, alas … )

Let’s take tennis, for example. With the shift from wooden rackets, the power and velocity of serves, volleys and shots has increased. It seems as if no shot can ever be powerful enough, and we have the audible effect of every such effort to attest: the grunting.

In basketball the three-point shot has become a staple and a bulwark (and if anyone dares question evolutionary theory, merely look at the NBA and the development of a species of players that can shoot from distance, decades in the making). High and long and powerful — so powerful and so much rewarded in the scoreline that the mid-range jumper has become a lost art, as has the wonderful inside game of big men and daring guards and forwards slicing through the lane. Why go to such effort when you can ‘kick it back’ to a teammate on the three-point line for a shot that is worth more?

I well remember the days of Julius Erving in Philly but I have long ceased to find any joy in what the NBA has now become — and I haven’t even mentioned the fiascoes that led to travelling being an accepted part of game. I knew at the time that Dr. J was taking too many steps, and when Michael Jordan came along the steps multiplied. Even Caitlin Clark of the woeful WNBA is ‘walking’ regularly.

Soccer — or as the non-USA world refers to it, football (incidentally ‘soccer’ derives from the British moniker from the abbreviation ‘assoc’, which stood for ‘Association Football’ to distinguish the game from rugby football. Created, apparently, by students at Oxford and Cambridge.) The game is faster and harder and the ball flies faster, no doubt in part due to the footwear, but it suffers from an almost immediate review of every goal for offsides. Kind of takes the joy out of things, if you ask me. I’ve seen goals taken away because a player was leaning forward relative to a defender by the width of a human hair … And I’ve seen VAR (the accursed video assisted referee) call back a goal because in the buildup twenty seconds before because somebody did something that wasn’t quite kosher …

After watching the most recent World Cup, which had far too many teams and far too many games, I began to be bored to death, and even the Argentinian comebacks and the Spanish win in the Final weren’t enough to hold my attention. All the clutching and kicking didn’t help either.

So I have created a remedy for all of the three aforementioned sports, remedies which will never be adopted because the lust for speed and power and the triumph of spectacle over skill is more important. But I offer them nonetheless.

Tennis

wooden rackets mandatory one service

Basketball

1. enforce traveling

2. the only shot worth more than two points should be a shot beyond half-court

Soccer (or football or futbol if you prefer)

1. eliminate offsides altogether

2. play barefoot

Under these new rules skill over power and spectacle would be rewarded. Injuries would be mitigated too, especially in soccer, which would incidentally become higher scoring and much less boring even if a bit slower and more intricate. In basketball a player won’t be able to take four steps without dribbling on the way to a dunk, or three steps without dribbling to set up a long range shot, and the inside game would start to flourish.



Why not?

I’ll tell you why not: people love explosive speed and power. Nothing can be fast or potent enough. Just like no man or woman can ever be man enough, psychoanalytically speaking. It’s pretty clear, as any Madison Avenue advertising executive would understand.

Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.

July 2026