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anakyriou's avatar
anakyriou
6d

I'm gonna sit this one out. To call me a sports expert would be a bold lie!

But I'll say this: don't watch ALL of the World Cup (unless you have a vested interest on a specific team). Start watching at the round of 16 or thereabouts.

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Jo Blow's avatar
Jo Blow
2d

Might I add "carrying" the ball under MJ and others was disgusting as it gave great advantage for "ball control"

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