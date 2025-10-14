It’s late at night and I should be preparing for sleep but I’m restless. The gathering events not only of the past few days but of the past year have been plying me, pushing me, kneading me, and teasing me to respond with some wondrous arching oracular synthesis.

But that synthesis is not forthcoming, at least not tonight. Perhaps if I were a pundit I would more easily fit the world into a thimble — but I am not. I can claim no expertise but that characterized by a lifelong devotion to listening closely and looking for the shadows that move behind the projections we see before us. To which most people would say, ‘What the hell kind of expertise is that?”

“I’m not sure,” I can reply.

It amuses me greatly to hear and watch those who easily pontificate, and those who seem to be able to respond to every quirk and twitch in the news cycle with lightspeed rapidity.

I confess that I came to be interested in politics relatively late in life — during the Bush years, in fact. Hitherto I had eschewed that world for one centered primarily on my profession and on the arts. But politics has a way of thrusting themselves into our lives, like it or not, and I found myself so deeply disgusted with the United States’ invasion of Iraq that I left for the more pacific shores of New Zealand.

Then came Covid and politics could hardly be ignored, nor could professional choices.

So tonight, as I drowsily reflect, I thought I’d merely make a few observations and ask a few questions, humble ones befitting my inexpert status.

I never thought I’d live long enough for a peace deal to be made in the Middle East. Middle Eastern chaos, with Israel as the eye of the storm, was a given, an inescapable and unendingly complex mess of antipathies and conflict about which I could never make much sense. That even an initial phase of peace could be achieved is as surprising to me as the crumbling of the Berlin Wall, which I had regarded as one of life’s unquestionable certainties until it came down.

As I’ve waded through essays and books about Israel and Arabia and the evolving wars after the establishment of an Israeli state, I lit upon the fact, reported by Michael Korda in his magnificent biography of T. E. Lawrence, “Hero,” that the future King Feisal of Iraq met with Chaim Weizmann, a Zionist leader, in 1918 and professed that there was plenty of land for a Jewish settlement in Palestine.

Leaving aside Balfour, Weizmann, Rothschild and others, the fundamental question regarding the Israeli/Palestinian situation is simple: Does Israel have a right to exist?

Forget about how it was engineered by Britain in the first place, and how the land was allocated and how Jewish settlers displaced peoples, sometimes violently, and how Israel’s surrounding enemies made war.

It all boils down to this fundamental question: Does Israel have a right to exist?

If the answer is ‘no’ because of how it was created and grew and behaved, then nothing short of the extirpation of that State could be acceptable. Only if the answer is ‘yes’ can any semblance of coexistence occur. Out of this question flows the role of Iran and the Gulf States, and here I am even further out of my depth — although I will be bold enough to acknowledge the duplicitous agency of the Deep State intelligence actors whose main task has been to subvert national sovereignty and promote limitless and endless war and factionalism around the world. I have come to understand that Britain — and more specifically, the City of London — is one of the primary agents of inflicted chaos and control.

I also believe that Trump is involved in the process of extricating the United States from the rule of Britain and its Globalist allies, but that this process is unimaginably difficult and complex. The achievement of peace in the Middle East — fleeting though it may turn out to be — is an example of this process and is critical to its success.

In my many writings on that brilliant world-wide operation we know as Covid, I have only briefly touched upon one of its main objectives, which was to keep Trump out of office in 2020 through mail-in voting and dropboxes in addition to the manipulation of computerized balloting. The Globalistas had marked Trump out from the very beginning for destruction and had enlisted every means available, including a ‘pandemic’ and relentless mainstream media denigration.

Incidentally, I took a keen interest some years ago in Brexit and also in Jeremy Corbyn, watched incredulously how the will of the people of Britain about Brexit was opposed at every step, and how even a limited disentanglement from the European Union was stonewalled. Corbyn, a genuinely populist leader, was neatly given the axe by the Labour Party in favor of Keir Starmer, a man whose Globalist pedigree is obvious.

We have been taught as we grew up to believe in Left and Right, Democrats and Republicans and their equivalents around the world, when the actual battle has been between Totalitarians and Populists — between those who would seek the ring of Sauron to bind us all, and those who flex their libertarian muscles for self-rule, as it were, for autonomous regions untethered to the great Globalist Spider’s web.

Unless one can perceive the real war being waged, nothing at all makes any geopolitical sense, and one might as well waste time in the futile by-ways of political illusions foisted upon us.

And unless one can perceive this war, anything done by Trump will be either derided or dismissed.

And unless one can perceive this war, the immensity of the Totalitarian’s edifice will never be acknowledged, nor will the complexity and difficulty of the task to bring it down be understood.

On a long ride recently to visit an herbalist my driving companion bent my ear about accountability. Jacinda, Hipkins, Bloomfield here in New Zealand, and Fauci most prominently in the States. “They need to be held accountable,” said my companion, “they need to go to jail at the very least.”

I told him not to get his hopes up for New Zealand’s Royal Commission Inquiry into Covid, nor for Fauci’s imprisonment. I advised him not to waste his energy on revenge. I outlined the many incremental steps that needed to be taken first, and I opined that changing or defeating a Totalitarian Monster required utmost wit and brilliant unconventional strategies. I said that while it was true that Covid shut down the world virtually ‘all at once’, undoing the effects of the operation in a way that would prevent a reprise could NOT be achieved instantaneously.

I concluded my lecture during our drive by emphasizing the indescribable and multifarious influences — the nearly innumerable influences — at play for any given geopolitical situation, and warning that we armchair enthusiasts could only know a small fraction of them, and even less about how they interact. My friend glumly conceded that I had a point.

As for the Middle East … all I know is that I wish for peace, for all parties, and stability, and the opportunity for its inhabitants to thrive cheek by jowl, shoulder to shoulder, despite whatever differences of culture or belief. Like I wish for everybody, basically, and like what most decent people wish for everybody too.

And I hope that the much-reviled, much belittled, much castigated, much dismissed and much scorned Mr. Trump will be given credit for a historical step in the direction of this wish.

Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.

October 2025