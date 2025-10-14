NewZealandDoc’s Newsletter

Jo in veritatis inquisitione
7h

The profession of helping others, which is your lot (and was also mine), is a difficult and demanding undertaking. A lifestyle choice that constantly challenges us, often distracting us from our own health (mental or physical). But a choice that is often rewarding and, I must say, often unavoidable.

Although I do not always agree entirely with your words, your relevance, your intelligence and your great humility fascinate and delight me every time I have the pleasure of reading you.

And your courage to tell the truth.

As for Israel, my personal reaction has always been moral and visceral: I am unable to accept their choice to murder in the name of asserting their own survival. NOTHING can ever justify their acts of aggression, just like those of other nations. No life is more important than another. For me, everything is said.

Thank you for being there for all of us.

Wendy Leonard
5h

So many people deny Palestine ever existed, yet if you look at older maps its right there. Israel has corrupted politics in many countries. Example... americans so proud of free speech allow people to be targeted for anti semitism, in fact have laws about that. The only religion, country you cannot say anything bad about. My Father was in the British Royal Airforce in the second world war. He was horrified about the situation with Israel, all planned by the "kingmakers, the elites in Britain" before the war, as he understood it. Israel has attacked all neighbours and stolen land, made USA bomb or go to war with other middle east countries and runs the most sophisticated spy programs in the world. Oct 7th was a setup, and the Israel Govt allowed it to happen for the purpose of eradication of the Palestinians. Im not for Muslims or Jewish peoples, but I am against the genocide occuring. So many disinformation sites run by sophisticated Israeli Military show fake videos and promote fake Palestinians living as free and happy and well fed. Its takes alot of effort to find those rare gems from independant journalists showing the truth about Oct 7th and the destruction of Palestine and surrounding countries constantly invaded by Jewish settlers.

