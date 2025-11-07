When the Freedom Convoy rolled into Wellington way back when I was privileged to be able to address the crowd on that famous first day, and I recall saying something like “we’ve been lied to about everything,” regarding the whole covid mess.

Thanks to a serendipitous meeting recently I made the acquaintance of a musician and pharmacist who rejected the bs to which we had been subjected, and he recently put pen to paper and fingertips to keyboard to write this song: “They Lied About Everything.”

Music is a very powerful phenomenon … I think we just might be able to adopt this composition as an anthem. Please take a listen. Peter wrote the lyrics and used an AI program called SUNO to arrange the number. Here’s the result.

0:00 -3:53

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Here are the lyrics:

“They Lied About Everything” (Rock Anthem Version)



[Intro – Spoken / Build-up]

Yeah… they told us to trust the plan.

But every line they drew… was drawn in sand.

C’mon!



[Verse 1]

They said it couldn’t come from Wuhan town,

Said fifteen days would shut it down.

Said “mask up tight, keep six feet clear,”

But the truth got lost in fear.



They closed the schools, the playgrounds too,

Said, “it’s what’s best for me and you.”

Sent the sick where the old folks sleep—

Now we’re counting lies too deep.



[Chorus]



They lied about everything!

Truth got buried in the noise and spin.

We paid the price, they played to win—

Yeah, they lied about everything!

(Hey!)

They lied about everything!



[Verse 2]

Said PCR could show who’s sick,

Said vitamins were just a trick.

Shut the beaches, locked the doors,

Fed the rich and starved the poor.



They banned the drugs that might have healed,

While their deals got signed and sealed.

Changed the rules, re-wrote the game—

Then told us science was to blame.



[Chorus]



They lied about everything!

Truth got buried in the noise and spin.

We paid the price, they played to win—

Yeah, they lied about everything!

(Oh!)

They lied about everything!



[Bridge – Breakdown / Chant]

Said the jab would stay in your arm! (LIE!)

Wouldn’t do your body harm! (LIE!)

Said it’d stop the spread—yeah, sure—

Now the data’s locked behind a door!



Herd immunity? Another trick.

Truth erased with a corporate click.

They silenced the ones who dared to fight—

But the crowd’s waking up tonight!



[Final Chorus – Double Time]



They lied about everything!

We see the cracks, we feel the sting,

Now the people rise and the bells will ring—

Yeah, they lied about everything!



They lied about everything!

No more fear, no puppet strings,

The truth is loud—let the anthem sing—

They lied… about everything!



[Outro – Crowd chant / fade-out]

(They lied! They lied!)

About everything…

(They lied! They lied!)

But we’re not listening…

(They lied! They lied!)

About everything—

Now the truth begins…

About Peter, in his own words:

Music

As a musician I started at age 6 or 7 and started playing piano at age 6 or 7 at aged 10 the recorder then violin for a month, flute for 2 months then in 1960 my uncle who played the clarinet bought me a clarinet in Queen street Auckland from Lewis Eadys music shop.

( a Joke A mouse went into Lewis Eadys who had got run over by a tram outside in Queen Street .... he wanted a mouse organ!!)

By 1964 had a band that played waltzes, foxtrots, gay gordons etc at community dances so at 16 started as a professional musician. The band got paid 12 Pounds for 8-12. A builder got paid 20 pound a week in those days.

Played a bit over the next few years

In 1977 wrote about 15 songs, went to Mandrill Studio owned by Glynn Tucker in Auckland and recorded demos of my songs. Then I tried to form a band. I was put in touch with some top class professional musicians in Auckland. A costly disaster!! In 1978 I owned one of two places playing live music in Auckland city. It was called “HQ Rock Cafe”. The only other venue was called “The Island of Real”. Disco had taken over from live music . The Venue was a total economic disaster; it turned out to be the place where “Pot” dealers” were making a killing!! We hosted bands like Misex before they went onto fame in Australia. We had Bruno Lawrence and Blerta and many other local bands playing regularly. I closed it in 1979.

Played off and on over the intervening years Jazz and Rock

Spent 2 years at Auckland Uni doing a Performing Arts Degree in Jazz. This is where I met Bernie Allen and we have been mates ever since. Didn’t finish the degree. I left after 2 years. I told Bernie there were just a whole lot of clowns creating clones... I’m off .. he agreed with me!!

Pharmacy

I went to Pharmacy School in Petone 1966-1967. Did an apprenticeship in Manurewa for 18 months and 6 months at Middlemore Hospital Pharmacy.Qualified in 1970. Got married in 1971 and went to London for 2 years. Worked in chemist shops in Paddington and Gloucester Road . Benny Hill a customer in Gloucester Road and Yotha Joyce (Mildred in George and Mildred) in Paddington.

Returned to NZ in 1974 bought a Pharmacy in Onehunga in 1974 and sold it in 2000.

I was in the Onehunga Rotary Club for 43 years, two and a half years as President.

Married now for 54 years to wife Mary we had four children 3 Boys and a Girl. Oldest son is now 51 and we have 5 grandsons and 2 granddaughters.

We are mainly living in Papamoa and still spend some time in our apartment in Stonefields Auckland.

Some links

Jazz outside my Pharmacy in December 1994

Auckland Mayor Len Brown at Onehunga Rotary Club 2010

Rock Band “Group Therapy” 1994

https://www.youtube.com/@grouptherapyaucklandnewzea5507

NZDSOS

Joined NZDSOS in Jan 2025 as a result of Anna Petley contacting me to ask who had done “The Unsafe and Defective” piece. I told her I tried joining NZDSOS early 2021-2022 but as I was not a practicing Pharmacist I was ineligible.

In Summary

It’s been quite fun looking back. Maybe I should write a book about it. I also stood for Parliament in 1978 in the Tamaki Electorate as the “Amazing Doctor Grace” in opposition to the so-called “Amazing Doctor Muldoon”. I got 22, Muldoon got 11814 but I didn’t come last!!

Emanuel E. Garcia, MD

November 2025