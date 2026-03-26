The Undeniable Lynda Wharton: Necessary Champion for our Time

Please join me for a wonderful conversation with the inimitable and stellar Lynda Wharton, whose health forum has been a pillar for New Zealanders harmed by the unnecessary covid injections and other anti-human measures imposed by the government.
From Lynda:
I am a now retired NZ Traditional Chinese Acupuncturist and Naturopath with 35 years experience working in sole practice specialising in women’s health. I had a 35 year parallel career as a free lance health journalist, columnist and author of 3 holistic women’s health books.
In 2021 I founded The Health Forum NZ, to advocate for NZ mRNA harmed and others who lost their careers through Covid vaccine mandates.
email: thehealthforumnz@protonmail.com
Our social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083428746830
Also our weekly docuseries giving voice to New Zealander’s harmed by mRNA injections:
https://www.youtube.com/@TheTributeNZ
Please share freely.
Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.