The Shot Heard Round the World
Trump's Speech at the United Nations
And it was aimed squarely at the Globalist Death Cult Totalitarians who wish to enslave us all.
The UN, an international body designed to ‘fix the world’, can’t even run an escalator or a teleprompter. Instead the UN fosters:
engineered migration
the climate scam
destroying national sovereignty
biological weapons
child trafficking
war
Take a look and listen at a truly historic declaration. As I’ve said many times in my essays, the lines are clear. Which side does one want to be on?
The UN is a cutout for corporations to run things.
Recently they had a resolution to cease fire in Gaza and return the hostages.
Even if it passed, how exactly does the UN enforce this cease fire? They can't.... Unlike the league of nations which was disbanded because it did have power.
So anyway, as usual the US single vetoed it (cause fake democracy) and they pretend to be the guys that stopped the good stuff that the UN couldn't do either way....
We've been sold many lies. How is it that the UN can push WHO covid and other stuff so easily though (and yes the USA went along with it too)? It's almost as the nations just listen... But when it comes to stopping a genocide or an illegal war, nothing.
Bearing in mind like the defunct League of Nations before it, the United Nations was / is a creature of the Rothschild-Rockefeller Crime Syndicate and its avowed aim was / is the creation of a totalitarian world government, the fact it apparently "can’t even run an escalator or a teleprompter, instead fosters engineered migration / the climate scam / destroying national sovereignty / biological weapons / child trafficking / war" should come as no surprise to anyone. As John Taylor Gatto amply documented with the abomination of government schooling, the UN is indeed achieving its purpose.
"Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain."