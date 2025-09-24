And it was aimed squarely at the Globalist Death Cult Totalitarians who wish to enslave us all.

The UN, an international body designed to ‘fix the world’, can’t even run an escalator or a teleprompter. Instead the UN fosters:

engineered migration

the climate scam

destroying national sovereignty

biological weapons

child trafficking

war

Take a look and listen at a truly historic declaration. As I’ve said many times in my essays, the lines are clear. Which side does one want to be on?