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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
2dEdited

It's an honor indeed to have been mentioned by you here. I so respect and appreciate your efforts for medical freedom.

I'm happy to say that my efforts towards establishing an historical record are but one example of many out there— I talk about them in this interview: https://wtfu.substack.com/p/an-interview-with-transcriber-b-part-e64

I do not doubt that there are also many other documentation projects of which I am unaware. I also expect that many more will crop up in the coming years and decades and beyond.

In addition, in recent years an uncounted number of blogs, Substacks, and websites have published articles, documents, interviews, and more that, by themselves, stand as historical documentation. Yours included.

I would really urge anyone with such information to get it onto paper, and then keep it organized and labeled, clean and dry, and make sure your kids know where it is and what you want them to do with it.

I expect that institutional archives will be eager to take such papers, and that would be the best place for them, but perhaps not within my lifetime.

As for digitalizing things, that's important, of course. But who knows how easy or impossible it will be to access digital files in the future. I wouldn't underestimate the time-traveling power of acid-free paper!

Again, my sincere thanks.

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Vicki S Ragland's avatar
Vicki S Ragland
2d

I really appreciate your work.

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