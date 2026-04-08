While the world goes through its crazy whirling and turmoil, and more particularly while we continue to struggle through what has been, in my opinion, the single most devastating blow to our collective human experience — the COVID OPERATION — it is ever more important to preserve a sane and immutable historical record of what occurred.

Without such a record we can just as easily be collectively convinced, either by propaganda or as a result of weariness and the wish to repress the ugly and reprehensible, that our imaginations were at work and things weren’t really so bad …

For years now Transcriber B has been providing transcripts of important material out to which we can refer and out of which we will be able to construct a true picture of our history even if the Ministry of Truth tries to erase it.

His most recent post brought this home to me today and I want to call your attention to it, and to the immense and prodigious and diligent work upon which he has embarked and to which he has devoted his disciplined and ceaseless attention.

New York and the Yankees have a special place in my childhood life — perhaps that’s why I have been moved to compose this much-belated acknowledgement of his work.

If you are not already subscribed to Transcriber B, do yourself a favor.

Hats off to Transcriber B.

Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.

PS: A consequence of a world that sucks everything into a digital cloud is that such a cloud may be very easily vaporized into nothingness. It behooves us to keep a paper record of what is essential.