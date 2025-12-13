The Most Important Six Words in the English Language
I can admit I was wrong.
Emanuel E. Garcia, MD
I call it being willing to eat some humble pie;).
Indeed. Why is it so difficult for many people to do? Just admit your mistake? And then grow from the experience?
But there are also those who know they are doing harm and do it intentionally. This is also difficult for ordinary people to accept. Pure wickedness exists.