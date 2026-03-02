I have found politics generally distasteful from early on and I became ‘politically’ activated late in life, as a byproduct of my psychoanalysis, which opened my eyes to the necessity of being somewhat aware. But being aware never amounted to knowing much, despite a great deal of reading. There was always so much information, so many newspapers, so many opinions and so many agendas. All I felt I knew was that I was against war, that my native country had been in a warring rampage forever around the world, that I wanted none of it, and that spectacular events (some might now call them ‘inflection points’, that new fashionable cliche) such as JFK’s murder and 911 were massive deceptions orchestrated and carried out by very powerful forces within the State — the same forces that loved engineering phony elections, overthrowing world leaders and grassroots politicians and organizing endless war.

Covid — as I have written frequently about — revealed the hitherto relatively hidden deep state hand visible in a shocking and fittingly global way, for after it is this Globalist Power, call it what you will, that has transcended nationhood and sovereignty and despised individual liberties, and manifested itself undeniably in the globally inflicted ‘pandemic’ measures of oppression, massive wealth migration upwards, and the accursed biological weapons of the covid pathogen and covid jab, the latter of which continues to rack up a legacy of morbidity and mortality that makes a psychopath drool.

Covid also thrust me into politics in a way I could never have foreseen. Because I spoke up about the insanely irrational pandemic measures I ended up retiring from the practice of Medicine and deregistering from the Medical Council of New Zealand through a stroke of Equity Law good fortune, and helping in the struggle against the fraud perpetrated upon all of us here — the jobs and lives lost or otherwise harmed, the voices silenced, the protests dispersed and the surveillance of dissent accelerated.

Meanwhile the vast and always troublesome geopolitical world of empires has heaved and shifted, and the Globalist Force with the New Order it has pursued has been tirelessly and mightily at work. Who these Globalistas are exactly has been a vexing question, and it is one that may never quite be cleanly answered, though I am becoming more and more convinced they are headquartered in the City of London, represented by the World Economic Forum and and Council on Foreign Relations and other allied entities, and connected to the military components of other nations, principally China and probably also Iran, Venezuela, Cuba — and also to factions of the United States military who have worked with them. I highly recommend the researchers at prometheanaction.com for their insights and elucidations.

One of the prominent backdrops is the decrepit financial order, seemingly British in origin and spirit, pursued through central banks and the Federal Reserve, an order that is designed to keep the elite globalist banking class ruling the roost while exploiting everyone else. I have come to believe that a depopulation agenda is for real, and I am prepared to be criticized for this ‘conspiracy’ belief as I have been criticized for questioning the Apollo moon missions. So be it.

And by the way, who would have predicted that a sensible collective organization like the European common market would have morphed into a dictatorial behemoth which the European Union has become and which has stripped its nation-state members of power and itself has pushed and pursued a war in Ukraine that has cost over a million lives, ranted endlessly about climate change, and installed policies that have resulted in deindustrialization, inflation and the dissolution — through unchecked migration — of national identities?

In opposition to the Global Agenda are those political forces seeking to reestablish nationhood, fair elections, a rejection of catastrophic fear narratives about global warming, and a desire for a more peaceful geopolitical equilibrium.

Yet here we are with a large-scale military operation against the Iranian leadership carried out by an administration I thought preferred peace to war. Is this business as usual for the deep state forces in America behind JFK’s killing and 911, or is it something different? Have I myself been deluded all along, as many of my former friends have told me over the past several years, about Trump and my belief that Trump was in fact recruited to oppose the deep state? Has Iran been a deep state proxy, like Ukraine? Was their no alternative to a military strike? I have heard from several Iranian friends and acquaintances on both sides, I have seen clips of Iranians dancing in the streets of Iran and America and France and Britain, and I have read the reports of the inevitable ‘collateral damage’ of innocents. It is all, frankly speaking, enough to make a pacifist despair.

I was reminded of a famous exchange between Einstein and Freud on war, and I seem to recall a quip from Freud wherein he averred that Einstein knew as much about psychology as he did about physics. The exchange is not a particularly enlightening one, in retrospect, and Freud’s letter tells us nothing particularly new, although he writes in an aside the following:

“Moreover, all forms of war cannot be indiscriminately condemned; so long as there are nations and empires, each prepared callously to exterminate its rival, all alike must be equipped for war.”

In essence then Freud himself, a vastly erudite student of ancient history, is hinting that the problem of war and violence is intractable. Without myself going into the psychological depths of the relationship between human organization (via its institutions) and power, the point that sticks the most is the inference that nations and empires are themselves the engines of war. Surely we cannot argue against this reality, as history has shown us the evidence forever. But Einstein’s dream of a universal world or nation, echoing Beethoven’s famous line in his Ninth Symphony that all men will be brothers, is also not without peril — as the Globalist Covid operation has shown us?

I personally believe that a loose association of cooperative but distinct political entities is our best chance in the long run to minimize war. War and violence, until and unless humankind devolves into a machine-species (in which case murder will be impossible, there being no flesh and blood) are sadly and tragically inevitable. Cain killed Abel on a whim: Abel was never a threat. This primal murder was an act of consummately gratuitous destruction. Could Cain have been argued out of his resolve? I doubt it.

Which brings me round to another aspect of evil and how one must understand and oppose its exercise.

Here in New Zealand, its rampant Medical Council is on a tireless and vicious campaign to destroy the lives of doctors who had the temerity to believe they were actually doctors whose concern for patient welfare was their goal during covid. By a rough estimate at least 23 doctors have been in their crosshairs, subjected to fines, complaints and tribunals, for questioning and speaking out against the dangerous covid directives, for actually treating people who were sick, which included the prescription of repurposed medications like ivermectin, and for taking informed consent seriously and applying it to all interventions, including the covid jab, which was somehow considered immune to this time-honored principle by the authorities here.

Lately their kangaroo courts have become more vicious and hurtful. Virtually all of the doctors harassed have been censured, forced into ‘reeducation’, and fined. Some have left the country, some have deregistered. In one case a doctor no longer practicing was hauled in front of a court and punished.

In other words, what we have here is an organization run amok, an organization that dismisses the well-crafted evidence of defence and the rules of logic and the principles of true medicine, all in order to mete out punishment and make sure that in future no medical practitioner will dare to question their own authority.

In other words, the fix is in, just as the fix has been in for Royal Commission of Inquiry into New Zealand’s covid response. Neither former PM Jacinda Ardern, nor former PM Chris Hipkins deigned to appear and give evidence before the Commission.

How then does one fight against an entity whose corruption brooks no correction? To whom does the Medical Council of New Zealand answer? How can their injustices be stopped?

I have said many times that the only hope we have to oppose this corrupt council is by informing the general public as widely as possible about their depredations, about the good doctors who have been hounded and hurt, and to enlist the support of allies around the world. I myself have written about the Council a number of times, I have reached out to our international brothers and sisters, but this is obviously not enough.

We really need a massive campaign to call attention to what they are doing — at the very least — and somewhere somehow somebody needs to think creatively about how to hold these evil people to account.

Perhaps the United Nations may do some good and start investigating these abuses …

Emanuel E. Garcia, MD

March 2026