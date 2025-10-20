NewZealandDoc’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jaime Dodd's avatar
Jaime Dodd
3h

An artful depiction of human nature … thoroughly enjoyed your parable, Dr. Garcia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
10h

The city has turned dull and lifeless while the money that used to be strewn around, cash money, is nowhere to be found.. everyone plays with their phoneys all the time, seeing nothing, as there is nothing to see in what once was a shining jewel of hope and mercy, now hath become merely another cruel yet pricely jail

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 NewZealandDoc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture