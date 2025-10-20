The jeweler moved slowly within the confines of his shop. He had begun to cover his cabinets, filled with a multitude of his own fine creations fashioned out of both common and rare gemstones and metals, when a customer entered, a man, immaculately and formally dressed.

“I beg your pardon, sir,” said the customer deferentially.

The jeweler, an elderly but sprightly fellow, smiled and asked whether he might be of service, offering the younger man a seat.

“Thank you,” replied the customer. “I am interested in the most brilliant gold band you have.”

“A marriage?” asked the jeweler.

“Not exactly,” replied the customer. “A consecration. The binding of two souls as no human convention could ever achieve.”

“I see,” said the jeweler, scrutinizing the young man’s rather handsome and well-meaning face — a benevolent face, in fact.

“Cost is no object,” said the young man, “because my object is not material. I have an eye for quality, by the way.”

“No doubt you do, kind sir. Permit me to show you two of the best examples I have and then, if they catch your fancy, you may choose between them. Just one moment.”

And so the jeweler disappeared for several minutes, to return with two exquisite gold rings set upon a green felt platter. The customer nearly leapt with excitement when he perceived them. As they were placed before him by the jeweler his eyes flitted from one ring to the other, and he smiled broadly, indicating with his head the sacred ornament he preferred, which dazzled in a way the other did not.

“Please look again closely,” advised the jeweler, “take them in hand if you wish.”

The young man lifted each gently, held each to the late afternoon light streaming through the storefront, and replaced them carefully.

“I have chosen,” he said, “it is as brilliant as I could have wished, simple yet beautiful, and it will serve my beloved as a beacon. Thank you.”

“My pleasure,” said the jeweler, setting aside the chosen object and returning the other.

As they concluded the transaction the young man, bursting with joy, could hardly contain himself. He tipped the jeweler handsomely too, which came as a surprise to the older man, though he accepted it.

“Would you like a certificate of authenticity?” asked the jeweler as he handed over the object.

“Oh, I don’t think that will be necessary, I already know it is purer than pure, the way it dazzles tells me everything. Its less expensive cousin is wanting — though it too is a fine piece.”

“Ah, but there you are mistaken,” said the jeweler. “The poorer cousin, as you refer to the sample you rejected, is the purer, nearly 100 percent gold, gold in its purest form, in fact. The ring you have purchased is an alloy — the addition of silver is said to enhance brightness.”

The young man gazed quizzically at the jeweler, and his lips worked silently for a moment before he grinned as widely as his broad face was capable of grinning.

“You are quite the joker!” exclaimed the customer as he sequestered his prize into the pocket of his overcoat. “I can’t thank you enough, old man! What I have purchased has an appeal that is unequaled. It is absolutely perfect.”

He took his leave as deferentially as he entered.

Later that evening the jeweler reported on the sale to his wife, who congratulated him.

“Your alloys have been selling like hotcakes,” she said admiringly. “Who gave you the idea to go that route? And to charge more for the mixtures, to boot, when they’re less costly to make!”

The jeweler chuckled.

“Do you remember Jake, our newspaper friend?”

“Of course I remember him, I could hardly stand the guy and the tripe he doled on for that rag. Every time he opened his mouth a lie came out and every time he closed it he cut one in two. He pedaled propaganda day and night. What did he have to do with anything?”

The jeweler laughed heartily at his wife’s quip.

“Jake said that the best way to sell a lie was to wrap it in a helluva lot of truth. That’s what got me thinking.”

Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.

October 2025