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Luise Pearson-Bernoth's avatar
Luise Pearson-Bernoth
May 12

Then the letting go... and that is an art itself. Thanks for the poetry Emanuel. So many song lyrics are pure poetry. Working Class Hero by John Lennon is one of my favourites. 🙏🏼

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anakyriou
8d

I am deeply touched by your exceptional essay on poetry, and I believe that it's more than an essay; it contains the skill, thought, and profound emotion necessary for writing a poem. I will consider it a beautiful prose poem. Thank you for attempting to explain what constitutes poetry, even if the task seems ineffable.

As for Emily Dickinson, she manages, with the strength of her sparse yet piercing words, to convey precisely what constitutes grief, what the immeasurable torture of it is, how numbness, cold, and loss of genuine expression descend upon us when we mourn the loss of those we love.

May God protect and sustain your dear friend through the void, and may he carry her back into the light.

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