I’m not sure exactly when or even how I had reached the conclusion as a youth that poetry represented the very best of humanity. I believed that one could aspire to no higher vocation, and the writing of poetry was both something sacred and adventurous.

Because I could get along on relatively little sleep most of my life I spent hours each night during high school reading poetry, picking favorites, attempting to divine what it was that made a poem magical or profound, and memorizing poems that struck me powerfully — the poems of Keats, and Yeats, and Robert Frost and Emily Dickinson, for example. I couldn’t get enough of Keats, and thanks to a volume of Modern British and American Poetry, edited by Louis Untermeyer, I was introduced to a brilliant and wide tapestry of ‘newer’ poems and poets: Eliot, Stevens, Whitman, Belloc, Lowell, Kipling, Auden and so many many others — the list went on and on in this repository of gems.

I myself tried my hand of course — my very first poetic effort was about the Kennedy assassination when I was ten — and the English teachers of Central High School in Philadelphia themselves to a man — and they were all men — regarded poetry as a pinnacle. I am certain that their attitude spurred and buttressed my own.

But wishing to be a poet and writing readable and interesting poems are two different things, and only in my past two decades do I believe I have accomplished something poetically meaningful — by which I mean the poems I have collected on my poetic substack here: https://emanuelegarcia.substack.com/s/poems. Whether others agree or not that these are absorbing, is, again, another matter altogether, and one that is perhaps immaterial. If any poet gains merely one appreciative and understanding reader he or she has fulfilled a quest.



But what is it about poetry? The great mind behind a poem, the great technique that informs a poem, the profound sentiment that inspires a poem — or is it as ineffable as the opening of the Gospel of John: In the beginning was the Word?

Of all the arts poetry seems to be the most ruthlessly honest and exacting. I love music, but music has the mere pleasing existence of sound to woo the listener — almost any beautiful tone already engenders something marvelous. A poet, however, must be more specific, more ‘naked’, more brilliant to affect another.

The power to condense and create resonances, to call up emotion, to stir the ear and heart — this power is not easy. Nor is it power in any ordinary sense: it is not about aggrandizement or force, it seeks not dominion but a kind of truthful enchantment.

I never regarded the biographical lives of poets as having much significance. I didn’t care about Whitman’s childhood, or Byron’s military adventures, or Wallace Stevens’ job as an insurance company executive, or Keats’ illness and early death, or Emily Dickinson’s solitude. What, after all, did knowing about a biographical detail have to do with a beautiful poem? All the Keats I need is contained within his Ode on Grecian Urn, or his Ode on Melancholy, or in his sonnets.

And, indeed, I personally consider the composition of one beautiful poem an achievement that justifies a lifetime.

Just recently a dear friend of mine experienced a sudden loss, the weight of which is, literally, beyond words. Although the loved one in question is now no doubt in a far better place than our sordid material world, the gap left, the void, the shadow, the absence … they can hardly be comprehended. Even if one has experienced a similar loss, grief is always unique. In the immediate aftermath of such a shock the world of the bereaved is impenetrable. Only with the working of time and in response to the claims of external reality does the bereaved begin to reestablish connections and step through the leaden halls of mourning.

But this is not an essay on grief or mourning, processes which have been far too schematized by would-be psychologists. This is about poetry.

The inestimably beautiful and inimitably brilliant and magnificent poem of Emily Dickinson came to me. It says what cannot be said in any other way, and although it cannot replace an irrevocable loss, it can reach to us in a way that pares the world of everything unnecessary:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published AFTER GREAT PAIN A FORMAL FEELING COMES

(from my copy of Modern American Poetry/Modern British Poetry, combined new and enlarged edition, Harcourt, Brace and World, Inc. 1962, p.100)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published After great pain, a formal feeling comes – The Nerves sit ceremonious, like Tombs – The stiff Heart questions ‘was it He, that bore,’ And ‘Yesterday, or Centuries before’? The Feet, mechanical, go round – A Wooden way Of Ground, or Air, or Ought – Regardless grown, A Quartz contentment, like a stone – This is the Hour of Lead – Remembered, if outlived, As Freezing persons, recollect the Snow – First – Chill – then Stupor – then the letting go –

We, who have been so caught up in the dreadful world of politics and conniving, could do worse than take some moments to recite this work to ourselves. It is a poem that requires no academic interpretation (should any poems be subjected to this torturous exercise?), a poem that lives and breathes and sounds on its own. A poem whose existence itself is comforting, speaking across the years to strangers of every ilk, all of whom are bound by our common humanity. I first read this poem many decades ago and it now speaks to me with a magisterial beauty and profundity I could only have sensed on the margins as a youth.

I will add too that the poem is a rhyming poem.

Much as I admire the great non-rhyming poems of modern masters, I haven’t committed any of these to heart. The poems that have been personal companions are rhyming poems — a fact that has led me recently, for better or worse, to the composition of songs, songs that rhyme and also rely on music to carry them. Perhaps it is a regression to a lesser art, or perhaps is it merely another facet of how breath, pitch, melody and resonance work together.



Emanuel E. Garcia

May 2026