Watching The Science in the hot seat last week under questioning from Senator Josh Hawley became a surprising adventure.

Having written before about the ‘real’ Anthony Fauci, I didn’t expect much.

But what I also didn’t expect was a harking back to what this modern-day Mengele told everyone in his covidian salad days. The smooth unquestionable authoritativeness of every pronouncement as ‘The Science’. I will spare you the many clips that serve as remembrances, but I will say this: they shook me, they brought me back to those stultifying times here in New Zealand of extreme control, forcible vax apartheid, and the coalition of the willing masses to go along with everything that was, in essence, anti-rational and deliberately dangerous.

The manufactured fear. The initial ignorance and then active suppression of measures to treat the viral threat. And all the rest.

After years of pondering this exceptional maneuver, the shutting down of virtually the entire world for a pathogen that was shown early on not to be any more lethal than a bad seasonal flu, I conclude the following:

Operation Covid was not a test run but a full-blown assault to close down commerce and inflict heavy casualties with a 7 to 10 year lockdown. When a bicycle wheel sits without being used for a while, it begins to rust, it tightens, and then it seizes up and becomes immoveable. This was the plan while the Great New World Order Reset, after the great winnowing, could be achieved. The pre-planned pre-manufactured Jab would be brought out to finish off the job and make ill or miserable or dead whoever survived the shutdown.

Warp Speed was not about the Jab, over which Trump really had no control. It was about ending our imprisonment by bringing out the Jab as a means OUT of the dilemma. I know for certain that he knew that the Jab would result in harm, but he was forced with a choice. And I know for certain that he never ever MANDATED the Jab, a fact which must be kept in mind. The Jab the Globalist Cabal had already engineered was used to get us out of jail. It came at a cost, but given the decades of having persuaded ordinary folks that vaccines were mother’s milk, and given the unparalleled fear campaign waged by the MSM propaganda machine — that same machine that ran spurious death tolls and case counts with every broadcast, all based on lies — only a vaccine would be accepted by the large majority as a solution.

Every time Trump promoted treatment he was vilified and dismissed. Think about it.

The real plan was to shut us all down and choke the life out of us for years. Trump played a card, the only one he had, and we escaped by the skin of our teeth, though not without damage.

Bear in mind too that one of the principal goals of Operation Covid was to keep Trump out of office by forcing remote voting and mail-in balloting in America and around the world too. But America was the target, Trump was the target, because if America could be brought down the rest of the world, without the benefit of the American Constitution and the acknowledgment of God-given and unalienable rights, not rights conferred by governments, would be easy pickings for the complete takeover.

That’s how I have come to see it after all these years.

The battle continues but we survived the first massive assault. And the mills of the gods are grinding now, inexorably, the wheels of justice too.

And the figurehead for the assault, a pathetic celebrity-sniffing psychopath who destroyed the lives of millions, can’t answer a simple question about the color of his tie.

Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.

August 2026