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Frank loughlin's avatar
Frank loughlin
12h

Google in --- How long does it take to make a vaccine? 10--15years answer. Now, how long did it take to make the shots? No wonder he won't tell you what colour his tie is!

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Gary Moller's avatar
Gary Moller
10h

While the analogy is a little extreme in some regards, the lockdowns were akin to being shackled by the leg in a dungeon. The only way of escape was to cut off one's own leg (i.e., the injection). While that might result in escape, the long-term consequence of disability and death cannot be ignored. Oh, it could be ignored if you are, of course, a royal commission of inquiry looking to learn lessons. I'd add that Fauci is not even sniveling, but I get the picture.

Do you think he's being set up to be the fall guy so that all of those countless equally snivelling collaborators will go scot free? Just asking.

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