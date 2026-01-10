As I watch the world in its convulsions lurching towards a newer age — and I for one believe it will be a better age despite the transitional chaos — I have been reflecting on some news I received about the Monsanto lawsuit against Pfizer, Moderna and BioNTech, three big covid jab makers, over their misuse of the mRNA technology ostensibly developed and patented by Bayer, Monsanto’s parent company.

It is not so much the content of the lawsuit that interests me, but a stray comment I had heard or read about as the mRNA technology was being developed, and the promise it held for cancer treatment and cures, the upshot of which is that virtually ANY biological research can be justified on the basis of healing or curing a person or, preferably, a child, from some dangerous condition or pathogen or disease.

“If we can but save one precious life!” goes the inherent argument. To which end countless animals have been sacrificed, by the way, about which few people make a peep.

And, indeed, the very human wish to be relieved of suffering and to be spared death, is exploited by those in power to their own ends of control. How can one argue against trying to help people, trying to save people’s lives, trying to mitigate suffering? To what ends are we not compelled in this quest?

Well, covid certainly showed us that under the guise of saving humanity from a worldwide pandemic predicted to wipe out millions the reigning powers managed to scare a few billion people into witlessness, have them march to the tune they played, and ensuring that at least several billion received the unnecessary jabs either voluntarily or under coercion, with all of the consequences with which we are already familiar in subsequent mortality and morbidity.

The other day I strolled near Wellington Hospital and I noted the fading yellow instructions painted upon the sidewalk for people to keep to one side from those good old neverending covid days, and once again the absurdity of the entire debacle hit full force — the ridiculous masking, directional arrows, restrictions and the deliberate ostracisim of those who chose not to participate in that deadly charade.

But covid was designed to hit squarely on the Achilles Heel of human consciousness, its tenderest and most vulnerable point, namely, our mortality. And to such an extent that highly educated people who really should have known better, once they got the whiff of fear in their nostrils, also bowed down to the ascendant governmental gods, throwing common sense and professional wisdom and practice to the winds.

All of which leads me back to my own grave suspicions about the unquestioned headlong quests virtually all of us assume to be correct, quests to create or discover more and more sophisticated treatments and procedures to help what ails us.

As a doctor myself, I’m not against advances in medicine or surgery, but I find myself against the violation of the body and, truth be told, of the genome.

I reflect back upon the Gospels and remember that Jesus won a following because he healed people — and even raised a few from the dead, not so much for whatever he preached in the synagogues at the time. It was because he could demonstrate this power against illness and mortality that the public flocked and listened to his preaching about love and God and the kingdom of heaven. It was the hook that allowed people to then hang on his lips, when, as I now interpret it all, the message was about transcending our mundane material world.

Covid was deliberately designed to attack our very human weakness for survival at all costs and against all odds, with the paradoxical result that many flocked towards an acceleration of their suffering and even death.

I think the Stoics had it right, that we must learn to accept the reality of suffering and mortal demise. And I think that there should be limits to what technological and scientific prowess can pursue — there won’t be, of course, for other reasons, including the demands of power, but just as we should never have penetrated the barrier of the atom so as to create horrific world-ending weaponry, we should also not tinker too much with the core of human biology. Such tinkering, fueled by a mania for control and domination and money, leads to the dismissal of the less glamorous means of diet, exercise, and inexpensive common medications and procedures and treatments that, in the longer run lead to longer health.

But beware: if one advocates for this kind of conservatism — and it is indeed conservative in principle, I fully admit — one will be met with widened eyes of disbelief casting aspersions about one’s callousness.

In the end as long as we are fanatical materialists we will be slaves to the powers who thrive in the material dimension, and we will be controlled by the fear they excite.

At the beginning of covid, in January 2020, I had no fear of the so-called pathogenic pandemic and I was ready to accept my fate if it was as lethal as reported. I was unwilling to give up the few little liberties I had in our sub-governmental lives. As it turned out, what we should all have been terrified of wasn’t covid itself but the uniform governmental response and the near complete locking down of the entire civilized world.

I often tell friends that when my time comes to leave this material world I will not be gasping to hang on by my fingernails: I accept the natural end of this dimension.

And I trust that whatever lies beyond is not characterized by the vast stupidity and selfishness of what lies here, a stupidity and selfishness that lead many to abandon their right to their own sovereign selves.



Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.

January 2026