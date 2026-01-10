NewZealandDoc’s Newsletter

Thank you, Dr. Emanuel Garcia, for this deeply thoughtful and profound reflection. I wholeheartedly agree with your insights and the way you illuminate how fear and control have shaped the events during covid era... not only here in Aotearoa but around the world.

I am truly grateful for your voice, your integrity and your unwavering commitment to honest discourse.

Many blessings for a better year ahead 🙏💖 I salute you with great respect and appreciation for all that you do and continue to share.

Ngā mihi nui

1 reply by NewZealandDoc
Jo Blow's avatar
Jo Blow
20h

I am sure your medical career has taught you take people want quick easy answers. Thus most will not follow thru on good advice / instruction. Jesus wanted to demonstrate the "remnant" concept seen throughout scripture: Matthew 22:14 (nlt) “For many are called, but few are chosen.”

Jesus drew people to his ministry thru signs and wonders but desired to "clarify" (as in process of making butter 😁) what the followers / adherents were really seeking. Also this is why John (the Baptiser) was preaching "Repent, the day of the Lord is at hand" out in the wilderness. Folks wanting to hear his msg had to make significant effort.

Matthew 13:10-13 (nlt)

His (Jesus’s) disciples came and asked him, “Why do you use parables when you talk to the people?”

He replied, “You are permitted to understand the secrets of the Kingdom of Heaven, but others are not. To those who listen to my teaching, more understanding will be given, and they will have an abundance of knowledge. But for those who are not listening, even what little understanding they have will be taken away from them. That is why I use these parables,

For they look, but they don’t really see.

They hear, but they don’t really listen or understand.

