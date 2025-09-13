NewZealandDoc’s Newsletter

Sean H.
Sep 13

On the day that THEY killed MLK I turned 14. On that day My family and I began an auto trip from New England to Florida for a camping trip in Ft. Myers, where I would come to live 52 years later at the beginning of the Covid onslaught, again by automobile. During the first night spent in a hotel near Wilmington, Delaware my father and I stood on the 3rd floor balcony of the hotel we were staying in and watched the distant fires burn Wilmington while the Fire and Police raced from one politically induced crime scene to another vainly trying to put out the righteous anger of a part of the population that had been silenced by Jim Crow from living the free life promised by Lincoln’s actions in life and death 103 years before. As we travelled through downtown Washington D.C. the next day, not yet protected by a circular set of roadways constructed years later to ease traffic concerns around D.C. and the prying eyes of vacationers as they drove through the ghetto that was populated by those that continue to yearn for King’s Free At Last promise to this day, we viewed further expressions of outrage and fire and carnage and examples of free floating anxiety as the Police and Fire Departments strove to tamp down ideas driven to action. On the third day we travelled down South Carolina roads and I read on one of the then ubiquitous large roadside billboards the following

-IMPEACH EARL WARREN- directed at the then sitting Chief Justice of the Supreme Court who had overseen the completion of Reconstruction and the beginning of the end of Jim Crow’s hundred year reign of terror while leading a Liberal court during the ’60s.

Upon arrival at the campground in Ft. Myers I observed my first, and what would be the last observance in my life, of an Armadillo, a uniquely equipped animal that would roll into a defensive ball protected by natural armor from natural predators, but not from automobiles, that would assure them of extinction over the next 10 years, an apt metaphor for the end of racially and legally encoded structured Jim Crow racism of the prior hundred years. The following two plus years of race riots that engulfed cities across the U.S. was avoided by only 2 cities.

Boston was spared when, against the Mayor's wishes, a James Brown concert proceeded on Friday the Fourth at Boston Garden. The Black crowd was furious at King’s political assassination, for it was nothing less. If not for James Brown stopping the show and successfully addressing the roiling crowd with calm words of peace, enjoining them to honor Martin’s well known doctrine of quiet resistance as a proper expression of respect for King on that fateful day, Boston would not have stayed riot free.

In Indianapolis Robert Kennedy stood that night on a dais in a downtown ghetto and spoke to an angry but respectful Black crowd. He noted that he too had lost a brother some years before to a political assassin’s bullet. That he understood the anger and revulsion and desire for revenge at the loss of loved one, for Martin was well loved. He successfully implored the crowd to turn their anger into peaceful resistance as King would have wanted. And Indianapolis stood as the only other city in the U.S., along with Boston ,that did not explode into riots that night.

Years later we face the same challenges. Time moves forward but people seem never to change. Those in power use all means available to assert their will, overt acts of violence being but the most forceful tool. Emotional and political and physical and psychological restraint must be exercised to properly resist those who would have us overreact , either by cowering in fear or by violently lashing out. If "it was Freud who said that the first human who hurled an epithet instead of a spear was the founder of civilization" then we need those founders among us to appear today and continue to appear as those in power attempt to tempt people into violence rather than resort to reason and united action against the monsters who are in power.

Karyne
Sep 13

A small masterpiece. Thank you.

