I followed Charlie Kirk only occasionally. I liked him well enough, liked the fact that he was on the side of the America I grew up revering, of fundamental and unalienable rights. But I saw little of him except for a few clips where he went to college campuses and engaged students.

On those occasions I felt he wasn’t exactly inspiring an unfettered Socratic dialog, but that he had an agenda and was perhaps a bit too forceful in the interactions with college kids — that he interrupted a bit too much. Nonetheless he made great strides simply in fostering good old fashioned debate and in encouraging free exchange.

The news of his murder hit me hard.

I had just turned nine when JFK was killed, and I remember having written my very first poem — about the killing — a day or two later. My parents, despite being nominally Catholic, hadn’t voted for him, but they deplored the assassination, and my mother voiced her suspicions about LBJ almost immediately. A very smart woman.

When Martin Luther King and Robert F. Kennedy were gunned down in 1968 I was not yet fourteen, but during the summer of that year I was shaken, I felt the country was on the verge of collapse, and I actually developed a phobia about traveling over the bridges to New Jersey from Philadelphia. I wasn’t astute enough psychologically to connect my transient phobia to the national trauma of these murders back then, but I recognize it now, after years of study and practice as psychoanalyst.

Sometimes the obvious isn’t so obvious!

At the core of Freud’s work — and here I will pause to inveigh against all of those who know virtually nothing about Freud but have no problem slandering him and his achievements — is a little something called ‘free association’. Free association is the process or technique by which one gives absolutely free and unfettered rein to all and every thought and feeling that comes to mind. It is a technique employed not just in the formal setting of psychoanalytic treatment, but in any variety of situations. In fact, Freud quoted an author who had advised such a practice as a means of conquering writer’s block.

It is to psychoanalysis as the telescope is to astronomy, and far too little attention has been given by members of the analytic profession to this groundbreaking innovation. Freud’s eminent biographer Ernest Jones called it one of Freud’s two most outstanding innovations or achievements.

Free association, when appropriately pursued, provides a glimpse into the mind that is unrivaled. It is not the only way to uncover the unconscious but it is an indispensable one. And it’s not as easy as it seems, by the way. Try it sometime. Find a quiet spot and simply let your thoughts run rampant in any direction, without censorship or active choice, and see what happens.



For one, you will soon learn that beneath the mantle of flitting thoughts are guiding, if unknown, forces. For another, you will also learn that the free flow is often choked off, stopped in its tracks. And why? Well, that’s a matter for another essay some other time.

What is important here in this context is that the ability to allow oneself to think, and, in the psychoanalytic treatment setting to speak aloud, with absolute freedom is dependent on a crucial understanding, a firm red line, which is this: thoughts and the feelings that imbue them are NOT deeds.

In the infantile realm of early development that distinction is not made, let alone understood. In that realm thoughts have, as it were, an omnipotence, and the distinction between thinking and doing does not exist. We see remnants of this infantile omnipotent thinking in the value we assign to chants or curses.

But the barrier between thought and deed, between speech and action, is paramount and inviolable. To say “I wanna kill that bastard” is a very far cry from killing him, or her, as it should be. I believe it was Freud who said that the first human who hurled an epithet instead of a spear was the founder of civilization.

Yet everywhere we see our so-called civilization tending towards magical infantile beliefs. Speech — and thought itself — are being criminalized in those areas where the Predatory Global Power Elite hold sway. But in America free thought and speech are considered fundamental, unalienable, and our birthright bestowed by a Creator, and NOT by a government.

It is no surprise then that America is and has been under siege in this war, whose concealing curtains were pulled away for all to see during the covid psyops. It is a war of those in positions of enormous and almost unimaginable power, against us, against us people, against our innate rights to think, speak and exist.

Think of it this way. The covid psyops was unleashed to bruise, batter, kill and control, as I have written about endlessly. We have been and are being squeezed firmer and firmer by the sickly grip of those who ‘know better’ about how many people our beloved Earth should hold, and how its treasures should be distributed and enjoyed.

I don’t know exactly who they are but I can see the battle lines very clearly, and if there ever was or is a time to pick a lane, this is it.

If America goes so goes any chance we little people have against the totalitarian forces that wish to vanquish us. It’s that simple in my book.

The oracular mainstream media have played an enormous part in the war against us and our rights, and I regard them with the most contemptible scorn I can muster. They are the thick bludgeoning tool of the forces and monies that have bought them to sell us deception — and to sell us on stories or ‘narratives’ that lead to our own demise, the Climate Scam being one of them, covid being another, and total surveillance being a third. They had ostensibly intelligent people begging for a jab that would make them sick and possibly even kill them, that’s how effective the campaign of these quisling puppets has been.

Shortly after Donald Trump took that famous escalator ride in 2015, I noticed something in the media. The guy — Trump — whom I had never given more than ten minutes of my mental time to until relatively recently — became fair game for the lowest of journalistic swipes. It was as if all the rules of decorum, when it came to Trump, had been jettisoned, and everybody in the journalistic ranks could unleash lie after lie, and ridicule after ridicule, culminating — to make a very long and sordid story short — in the virtual dismissal of the attempt to kill Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. What should have been weighty and unified outrage became a snide kind of dribble, with some outlets not merely downplaying the event, but suggesting that it was somehow part of a Trump-managed ‘theater’.

Need I remind everyone that when Trump suggested Hydroxycholoriquine he was pilloried by the press — this being one small example of the constant and relentless full steam attack on every aspect of this man’s life and doings. When his very HOME was raided it too became merely another occasion for further slander, ridicule and dismissal.

And all the while, the ‘other’ political side couldn’t get enough of mandating, coercing, controlling and oppressing anyone who differed from their agenda of illegal immigration in the millions, the abolition of gender, and the control of free expression.

I suspected, even as a 9 year old, that a lone hapless Lee Harvey Oswald wasn’t solely responsible for Kennedy’s death. Just as I know now that another lone gunman is at most a patsy triggerman for the unconscionable and unnecessary death of Charlie Kirk.

When I read the histories of ancient Greece and Rome, replete with political murders, I had supposed progress would have extirpated such baseness from my own modern democratically-inspired country. I was wrong because I was ignorant about Power. Assassinations are the salt-and-pepper of historical fodder, and they have occurred often in the United States — and I’m not talking just about the famous ones, either.

Before covid I had assumed that our civilized world meant supporting open debate and the courteous expression of disagreement, in words.

But today we are being pushed away from words back into that regressive miasma where one need not talk or reason, but react. Therefore a teenage boy, should he harbor a feminine desire — which is universal, by the way, ask any analyst or read Freud himself — should catapult that desire into hormones and surgery rather than examine it in fantasy and understand it and have that enrich his life in a world of imagination rather than deed.

So too when it comes to anger. Those who refuse to use words are, in essence, cowards. They resort to the deeds of violence rather than to the wonderful talent of expression and exposition. Politically, this amounts to the eradication of law, which has itself been devised as a tool to buttress that division between thought and act.

The so-called Left in America has become the party advocating the destruction of borders, borders between nations, genders, and borders between thinking and action. It has become a party of lawlessness serving, no doubt, their rich empowered Masters who seek total control.

I am not given to hyperbole. I will not exploit the name or history of a man who was murdered so as to sentimentalize or to inflame. But I will say that the questions we should be asking about this heinous criminal act of barbarism are profound.

Modern society and political culture are pushing us away from words. The further we get from words the closer we get to our own demise. It takes so little effort now, with our technological prowess to kill — literally — and control; and so much restraint to think and reason.

Allow me to conclude with one last comment about borders, namely, our bodies. The soul may be violated in any number of ways, no doubt perfected by the architects and employers of MKUltra, propaganda, and the like. But one stands out above all: the body. Our very physical bodies.



This once inviolable haven was traduced by those who insisted on an annihilation of our very notion of self and self-care and autonomy with their despicable Jab. They despised the notions of exemption, either religious or medical —- not as if any of us needed any exemption in the first place: we had our rights and our choice.

The Nazis led the way with this approach, and the neo-covidian-nazis polished up the instruments in their revival of disrespect and destruction. It was rape, and worse, to force that damned thing on people, and the glaring modern example of the cleverness of evil, which had people begging to be penetrated.

Charlie Kirk’s murder is yet another indication — as if we need any more? — of the complete abhorrent murderous depravity of the enemy we face. If words fail, it will not be for our lack of trying, but for this enemy’s implacable designs to reject the rules of law.

America’s founders, in their gloriously worded Declaration, recognized that all judicial and reasonable appeals to the English oppressor had been exhausted, and only when they had been exhausted did they resort to the action of open war.

The battle lines are clear and it’s high time to pick a side.

Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.

September 2025

