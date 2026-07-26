I have long been thinking about the enormous impact of vaccinology on the West. In fact, during one of my admission interviews for the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in 1981, the esteemed and kindly cardiologist with whom I spoke openly extolled a biography of Pasteur, which I subsequently read with great enthusiasm.

As I’ve come to learn more about vaccines in general since that time so long ago — or is it? It seems like yesterday to me — I have pondered the psychological underpinnings of the doctor-patient interaction and the impulse to heal.

I should mention that during my time as a medical student I received two flu vaccines, neither of which prevented me from catching flus that had me literally bedridden for a few days each time: the worst flus of my life. Since then I’ve avoided that particular vaccine.

When my first child was born during my stint as a medical student, the highly esteemed pediatrician whom I consulted surprisingly alluded to a movement among parents not to vaccinate their children, a movement he cautioned I should disregard. Nonetheless, it was the first I had heard about a questioning of vaccines, which were assumed to be the single greatest medical achievement for public health.

By the time the covid jab came around I had long dissociated myself from vaccines in general, not from any wise and deep research, but from a personal conclusion that much remained murky about their history and their employment.

But this is not so much an article about vaccines as about the allure of vaccines to the doctor (and public), an allure that spans the terrain of healing and treatment and which serves as a powerful psychological pull, an influence or ‘field’ that itself causes a suspension of logic.

Few things are as satisfying to a healer as the magical cure. Whether it is a word or a hypnotically induced mantra, or whether as in Freud’s case it was facilitating the dissolution of a refractory symptom by allowing a patient to trace a trauma back to its instigating memory — the effect is almost incomparable. It is magic, it is power, it is a magnificent achievement in the service of good that harks back to Biblical healings, to the laying on of hands or to the verbal directives that produced miraculous recoveries.

Prescribing a pill — that potent oral ingestive — that clears up an infection, or restores an ailing person to greater sanity — has a similar effect. And the great image of the towering omnipotent Healer is again reproduced, the Healer to whom even Kings had to bow in times long gone. It makes a doctor happy, satisfied, full of his or her own goodness to have been able to effect these remedies. Although I am not a surgeon I participated in enough surgeries to experience that other type of satisfaction, the removal of an offending source of misery, for which a patient was most grateful.

I remember too an episode as a psychiatric trainee at a hospital heavily influenced by psychoanalytic teachings, and how — like Freud, I told myself — I had helped a patient trace back the source of her fugue states and physical woes to a particular trauma, resulting in a resolution of symptoms. And I also remember the lure of hypnotic approaches for patients with multiple personalities — approaches that infused the treating psychiatrist with promise but which in the end had to succumb to the evidences of reality. In short, I never found that hypnosis ever worked for anything beyond a minor complaint, and then only temporarily.

My main conclusion and indeed the main focus of my professional life, however, was in the rather laborious and very time consuming practice of psychoanalysis and psychoanalytic therapy, where sudden cures and immediate fixes never occurred.

But there is everywhere the allure of miracle, of abrupt transformation, of a rending of veils for an explosion of the light of health. The stampede for panaceas, the glory of an undiscovered herbal remedy, the mysterious tinkering with eye movements to erase relatively quickly the effects of trauma … these are all part of something fundamental, profound and inestimably powerful within our psyches. And not unlike the allure of those invasive phallic cure-alls pushed by Big Pharma.

I am speaking, in short, about the human tendencies towards a single supernatural transformation which, if effected, brings the director of such transformation into divine lineage.

Alas, no-one I know of is a deity. Cures and healings tend for the most part to be hard going, arduous. I am very happy when an antibiotic can address an infection, believe me, and I don’t stint the doctor who prescribes any self-satisfaction at having given me this much-needed help.

But I am warning, mostly, in this irreverent essay, of the ubiquitous human drive to believe in single causes, magic bullets, and instantaneous transformations, and of the most profound satisfactions derived by authorities or entities who seek this most Holy Grail.

After the initial promises of dramatic physical cures, Freud learned the hard way about the demands of enduring treatments, which grew longer and longer. By the end of a successful psychoanalytic treatment there should ideally be no illusions. The analyst is a regular human being who has merely facilitated self-analysis and is neither God nor Mother nor Father. The patient who has improved must still deal with the uncertainties and risks of life, what Freud called the ‘common misery of mankind’.

Whether in the halls or realms of ‘conspiracy theory’ or the corridors of microbiology, one must guard against the ‘lone assassin’ or the selfish determinative gene. Speaking of which, while doing my pre-med studies in biology and learning about DNA, I often wondered about the so-called non-coding genetic sequences that were considered then to be filler. I figured to myself that they had some functions as yet undiscovered. And in fact, we now know they do, and that the environment of the cell plays a significant role in gene expression too, and so on and so forth.

In short, in the words of Gilbert and Sullivan, ‘things are seldom what they seem, skim milk masquerades as cream’.

Those forces that powerfully carry us into states of omnipotent splendor at our goodness and efficacy when we minister to ills must themselves always be questioned.

Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.

July 2026