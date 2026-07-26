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Chris's avatar
Chris
2d

In all truth, the best nutritional words I’ve ever heard, We’re not from the nutritionist, or doctor, but from king Agamemnon of the Greeks Chu men,” eat, the fatted calf”. Wisdom, said, period

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anakyriou
2d

This propensity to ascribe divine powers to healers or to hope for a magic bullet cure-all is ingrained in us; most likely its a species specific response. But all living creatures must want to avoid pain and loss, situations that are difficult to endure.

On another level, we, as thinking creatures must understand and accept that our lives are complex and we are susceptible to suffering. Sometimes trials result in making us wiser, not always, but sometimes. And they aren't always warranted.

Your essay explains a lot about the human condition and about the perspective of a caring physician. It gives one pause. Thank you for that.

As I side note, you caused me to reflect on being vaccinated for polio when I was a kid. It was a three dose regimen done at school and our beloved teacher, Mrs Pataka, explained the process to us and made us feel very important for going through it. She had a way of making us believe that the difficult was doable! She must have had superb psychological abilities.

Well, the vaccine came in the form of a small, round, sugary cube, and we had to swallow it without bitting into it. Those spoonfuls of sugar made the medicine go down! Things have changed since then ...

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