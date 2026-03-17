Robin Kelly: Doctor, Healer and Artist

Please join me for my conversation with Dr. Robin Kelly, a man of many accomplishments, whose fundamental approach to medical practice has united Eastern and Western perspectives in the service of holistic care. Our conversation ranges from the arts and science of healing to the musical and poetical arts themselves, and other topics.

About Dr. Kelly:

Robin Kelly has been a doctor for over 50 years and an independent GP for over 40 years.

Together with his practice nurse wife Trish, he integrates Eastern and Western philosophies of health into his Auckland home-based family practice with minimal consultation times of 30 minutes with first appointments lasting between one and two hours.

He has published 3 books linking healing to the primacy of consciousness and is convinced that medicine has lost its way for decades. Two of his books have won science awards in the USA.

He is a singer-songwriter and performer releasing 6 albums of original songs.

Over the past 6 years he has also focussed on writing and performing poetry, and recently published his first anthology of poems.

He feels the time is right for a renaissance of the art of medicine, human creativity and the humanities.

His life revolves around his family, his patient wife Trish, his children and grandchildren, his recently-blind Sydney Silky Alfie, his friends and his community of loyal patients.

Please check out his website: www.robinkelly.co.nz for more information about him and his work, both scientific and artistic.

On YouTube he may be found here: https://www.youtube.com/@robinjlk (Robin Kelly Bathroom Ballads and Robin Kelly SoulO included).

Please share freely.



Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.