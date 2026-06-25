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Lorna's avatar
Lorna
2d

Absolutely brilliant. Richard Miklenic’s letter to Dr. Garcia describes so perfectly what many of us were feeling and experiencing at the time. My thanks to both for sharing. Let it forever remain on the record as a powerful testimony of that truly dystopian period in human history which has yet to be resolved.

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dragonfly's avatar
dragonfly
2d

That was a great read.

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