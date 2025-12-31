I feel that I am obliged to write something before the end of the arbitrarily defined calendar year, mostly because I recently promised that I would attempt a kind of ‘summary manifesto’ describing my conclusions in the geopolitical sphere.

Which I will do here, though in abbreviated form, because the task is all the more daunting the more I think about it. I will have to start with certain preambles.

First, there is the issue and matter of Power. We live in a world defined by wielders of great power. We live in the spaces delineated by them. Unless we amass an opposing power to oppose the inevitable march of Power towards greater aggrandizement, we will be fodder, pure and simple. Covid showed just how perilous our position is — we who have been raised in our ‘civilized’ Western world of democratic slogans. Power is not terribly kind. To get its way it will maim, murder and annihilate. The single most important element that stands in the way of a truly united front against Power is the inability of our so-called brothers and sisters in victimhood who REFUSE to believe that governments and other entities will lie, cheat, steal and kill, despite an historical record that is as long as it is bloody and despite the very obvious depredations during covid, which included the unnecessary and dangerous Jabs.

Second, there is the matter of political complexity. We have to understand that we — we ‘little people’, we ‘ordinary’ people who show up for work, try to do our good deeds, raise families, and the rest — we will never know the full story behind most of what goes on in powerful political circles. No matter how long we sit at a keyboard, there are things that will simple remain unknown and, in fact, unknowable to all but a few.

Now, let me get on with it, but before I do so there is another caveat. I have been relatively quiet lately primarily because I have already written a great deal about the issues I believed to be important, and also because my energies are drawn more and more towards the realm of songwriting and poetry. (Please feel free to visit my other substack which is my primary vehicle for artistic expression nowadays: emanuelegarcia.substack.com. I particularly recommend the songs, given that poetry and fiction seem to be dwindling interests for most people.)

My own political awakening, such as it was, came relatively late in life, in my late twenties during my first psychoanalysis. I never before then gave much thought to politics, and even after this so-called awakening to American political realities, I was terribly naive.

I was so naive that I actually volunteered for John Kerry’s presidential campaign, not knowing then that he was merely another figure in the same Deep State Uniparty. I prided myself in those days — and, mind you, I was well into middle age by then — as a kind of socialist progressive. I loved the essays of Gore Vidal and often disparaged the insanely destructive foreign policy of my country, particularly under the second Bush presidency. I saw through 9/11 almost immediately, by the way, and railed against the Patriot Act and its implications.

Obama was elected — or, shall I more accurately say, installed — as President after I had already emigrated to New Zealand. Initially I greeted his ascendance with joy and that famous ‘hope for change’. It didn’t take long for me to sour on this person, yet another pawn of the Uniparty — the Uniparty most definitely opposed to popular will and popular democratically informed power.

Now to get on with it.

If one does not have an aerial view of what’s been going on, then one will be consigned to endless confusion and misdirection.

We are in a war. It appears to be a war of the ‘globalist’ class against the people. The globalists are in alignment with British imperial interests. It includes the Central Bank cartel and the promotion of war and chaos and depopulation and total surveillance. I have come to believe that covid was not a ‘test run’ but a full-bore attempt to realize their aims of subjugating the world, depriving it of national sovereignties, and tightening the financial and geographic manacles on us all. One of the major purposes of covid was to deprive Donald Trump from reelection, through mail-in ballots and general election rigging. I fully believe that we were meant to remain in lockdown for years, and that it was only through the wily opposition of Trump that the plan for the establishment then and there of a New World Order was scuttled. Donald Trump was very probably recruited by a faction within the American military establishment that opposed the operations of the post-WW II deep state intelligence apparatus, which resulted in a slew of political assassinations, including most prominently, JFK. This recruiting faction saw that the deep state apparatus would subvert America, first by controlling both parties (the Uniparty), second, by promoting illegal immigration in vast numbers, and, finally, manipulating elections and monies through unimaginably complex institutional engagements. DOGE has brought some of this to light recently, e.g., USAID. Trump was universally reviled as soon as he hit the political scene. This I noted. Every major network and every political intellectual derided him, or slandered him, or ridiculed him and/or misrepresented him. This is not par for the course: I had never seen anything like it, so it told me — the ostensible psychoanalyst, whose job was to look beyond surfaces — that something unusual was up. The near total unanimity in attacking him meant to me that he was a genuine threat to their establishment. Since he has come back into the office of the Presidency he has stopped illegal immigration — whose purpose was to ensure a permanent voter base for the Uniparty, and to provide street combatants if called upon, while undermining the notion of an ‘America’. He has insisted upon revitalizing the American manufacturing base, which had been gutted for decades, and he has insisted upon protective tariffs. An entity know as the Senior Executive Service, in which George H. W. Bush played a pivotal role, may itself represent the organizational head of the deep state snake. The Ukraine-Russia war is predominantly about the preservation of an illicit center for money-laundering, drug-running, arms diversion and endless bribery, particularly for the European Union and its allies in the American deep state. Most important for me has been the recognition of the limitlessly inventive and destructive evil perpetrated by the globalists, combined with limitlessly inventive and arcane and immensely profitable manipulations of monies through NGOs and other entities. The 2020 American presidential election was rigged and stolen. Incidentally, when Bush defeated Kerry in 2004, and the Diebold voting machines were implicated in vote tally irregularities in Ohio, Kerry did not protest — he did nto protest because he was merely playing a role. He, also ‘incidentally’, has been involved in the Ukraine. New Zealand had an enormous and wonderful opportunity to correct and counter the globalist covid juggernaut. Instead, it did just the opposite, with Jacinda Ardern, a Tony Blair and Helen Clark protegee or acolyte, leading the charge to make New Zealand a globalist example of repression and subversion of medical principles and democratic processes. The American Declaration of Independence and Constitution are unique political documents. In fact, the Declaration speaks about ‘pursuit of happiness’: happiness had never been a feature in any State documents before, nor has it been since. They are the cornerstones of politically defined human autonomy. Nonetheless, America the country/organization has from its inception been corrupt and warlike and has undermined the very principles of its founding documents time and time again. This does not vitiate the Declaration and Constitution —but it DOES tell us about the persistence of human evil. The technological advances defining our new century have reached such a degree of power and control that it takes less effort than ever to control, manipulate and even murder vast swathes of the world’s population. The deep state enemy we are facing cannot be taken down at one fell swoop. It requires endless patience, legality, intelligence and savvy and strength and courage. But the take-down is happening. The roles of Venezuela, the Ukraine, and Serbia in subverting America is not well known — but they will be. No president in my lifetime has achieved more both to expose and begin to dismantle the deep state establishment than Trump.

Now, I want to make it clear that these are my personal conclusions, based now on following political developments for ten years. I am not interested in debating or arguing the finer points — any point, for that matter. I research matters on my own and I draw my own conclusions. My range for obtaining information is fairly wide.

For those interested in getting a very clear and succinct picture of the role of Britain in the globalist agenda, please follow Promethean Updates: they are an invaluable resource (prometheanaction.com). A young man who goes by the name of EKO has supplied a fascinating perspective of his own. Jeff Childers of Coffee and Covid is a marvelous daily aggregator of news and is yet another invaluable resource.

A great deal is going on. I have expertise in the obscure domain of psychoanalytic concepts, and in words, and that’s about it. I can admit I am wrong. But all the arrows are pointing in one direction. We are in the midst of an immense battle and there are two sides from which to choose. I have made my choice loud and clear. The world will never be perfect, and Power will always corrupt — but bear in mind that no revolution or restoration of liberty ever succeeded without the assistance of the Powerful. Powerful people can and may do good — not often, perhaps, but enough to give progress a shove in the right direction.

I believe that Trump does indeed have the interests and aspirations and goals of constitutional America at heart. The establishment has tried to erase him legally and corporeally. He and his faction are fighting, and they are fighting smart (another lesson for us freedom folks to learn —fight smart!). A great deal of good has been happening, for those who have noticed.

We are in a transitional period regarding the role of major communication networks: their power is shifting to computer desk jockeys and indie journalists, which I think is a vast improvement. Nonetheless, whoever begins to wield influence will be recruited by the dark forces, or manipulated by them, so we should always keep an eye open for sources.

I hope to have more to say in a more systematic way, but I will (finally!) close with a recommendation. Read Plato. Read about ‘the cave’. And take the Socratic method of questioning everything to heart.

PS: It was a democracy (limited, but the first ever) that sentenced Socrates to death, not a tyranny.

Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.

December 31, 2025

Please like, share, subscribe, and visit emanuelegarcia.substack.com for artistic things.