At the risk of alienating my political subscription base I’ve decided to speak about something near and dear to my heart, which is art. I’m frankly sick of having to deal with the sadistic mediocrities who have made our lives so miserable — and will continue to do so although they will not win the war they have embroiled us in.

So instead I’m going to focus on a subject that itself is immensely important, and which was sparked by a comment left by one of the very few subscribers to my poetry/fiction/music substack.

I had recently posted one of my new songs on that site, and if you are interested you may listen to it here:

One Lorna Barker, a resident of the United Kingdom, took the time to leave a response, which was this:

“I wonder - are you speaking here for all the doctors and nurses who just followed orders and got it so wrong?!”

I thought the comment was positively brilliant and to say why sufficiently I have to give some background. My friends continually ask me why I write songs that are almost invariably about love, and I respond by saying that in the most intimate encounters between people we find, basically, everything that is most important.

There is a wonderful place for protest songs and songs about national pride, and there are songs about war and songs about virtually everything one can imagine, including the millions of them about the simplest and most superficial kinds of pre-teen aspirations, which we have all sung and hummed and continue to do so despite their lack of profundity — because there’s a time and place where relaxing into superficiality isn’t all that bad.

However in this particular song, a song about a person who has betrayed her lover perhaps, and, mostly, as the singer herself sings, herself, a true listener can make the metaphoric leap outside of the immediately described manifest orbit of the song into the more transcendent meanings.

After I read Lorna’s comment I had also been thinking about the remark a friend of mine had made regarding what she supposed must have been a life of tragic relationships, to which I replied, “Would you say the same to George Gershwin because he wrote Porgy and Bess?” My point being that not everything one writes about is an autobiographical confession. Homer didn’t and couldn’t wield a spear like Achilles, but he sure knew how to write about these Greek warriors in his Iliad. (I do suspect, however, that he may himself have been as wily, if not wilier, than my favorite Greek hero of them all, Odysseus.)

And about betrayal and heartbreak — well, who in this world hasn’t been there, it’s a human rite de passage, it’s universal.

However, I mused more upon Lorna Barker’s note and I got to thinking. How many times have I written about the failure of all but a handful of the 19,000 doctors in New Zealand to stand up against the Covid Deceptions? It seems countless to me. And how angry about them have I been? And how scornful?

But what are we going to do about them and how are we going to live with these people who betrayed themselves and their profession and their sacred oaths?

They are everywhere here and we still have to deal with them and we know that they knew, most of them, what they were doing, and that what they did they did out of cowardice or for material gain, for those thirty pieces of silver mentioned in my ‘love song’.

Thanks to Lorna and to a little bit of self-analysis, I conclude that the impetus for this song was fueled in greatest part by my feelings about this Great Betrayal, and about my wish that those who did the betraying will confess and admit to themselves their errors, and try to set things right.

And I’m okay with giving them one more chance.

A cigar is never just a cigar, as Freud once famously did NOT say — but you get the point. A song is not a cigar by any means, and any artistic creation should stir the thoughts and fantasies and feelings of those who listen or look far beyond the manifest content — just like a dream, in fact.

I’ll end my little ‘thanksgiving’ to myself with this indulgence in an area that is closest to my desires, by mentioning that in all of my psychoanalytic and therapeutic work, the patients who did best were those whose creative impulses were sparked.

Here is an example of Lorna Barker’s beautiful creative work.

Thank you Lorna, and thank you to all of my readers, with wishes for all of us to be thankful that we have found each other.

Emanuel E. Garcia, MD

November 2025