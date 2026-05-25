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Rob Clemens's avatar
Rob Clemens
3d

The last sentence is interesting, it holds an unseen key in using the term “uncertain” in context faith is the good of man and faith in something that is uncertain. Until you remember Dr Garcia that you mentioned the Ba’hi faith five thousand centuries to achieve a certain state. When you consider this comment in context of Faith it actually means constant application looking to achieve the result. This actually employs a little-known technique for achieving Goals in your life aka Manifesting your Reality. It can be applied individually but is best applied as a human collective. I won’t get into that though, wanted to link personal manifestation with how Faith works. In this Time-Space Reality when we ask the Universe for something it needs to be performed the correct way. We are all Manifestors of our reality when we ask we receive. The problem is we use Time in the wrong way which if we ‘expect’ what we ask for we limit that end result by wanting it within an expected time. This is the law of ‘Lack of’ not the law of ‘Having’. When we limit the result we are subconsciously employing lacking the very thing we are asking or wanting. Limiting Beliefs govern us subliminally. Limit your reach and you will not reach. Extend your reach past what you want and you always reach it on the way through. This applies in the golf swing when you hit at the ball instead of swinging through and the ball is hit because it’s in the way or, same principle Karate uses; you do not hit the timber slat to break it you hit past the timber slat so your punch ends past it, the timber slat breaks on the way. The Ba’hi Faith uses this principle. Do not expect enlightenment now, apply faith as an ongoing application. As spiritual gurus like to tell us there is no Enlightenment Retirement but a Journey on the way is the key.

Time is our killer. We expect with a time limit. In doing so we operate from a position of lacking the very thing we say we are asking for. The way rouand this hurdle is not to limit the asking but have faith it will happen. You ask and you receive. Vibrating at the ‘lack of’ means you are focusing in the wrong place. So what if you already have not lack? In some small Gratitude we may already possess a thing and want more. So have Gratitude for what already is and your focus is then already there. You get more of the same. Reiki 5 Principles employs this for modern man to understand and Faith plus trying again is the key - constant mindfulness with focus on a goal as in trying not giving up. Mind, body and soul improvement through constant application. This is Ba’hi faith in operation.

Light to you

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Keith Renecle's avatar
Keith Renecle
3d

Hi Mannie, thanks as always for another fine article. It is much appreciated. Your comments on war made me think of the song "Universal Soldier" written by Buffy St. Marie. I was quite young when I first heard it sung by Donovan, and even back then, it struck a chord with me. I watched an interview with Buffy St. Marie and she said that she was sitting in an airport in Canada and saw soldiers returning home during the Vietnam war. Many were missing limbs and even those that looked intact, were scarred forever mentally. This is what drove her to write Universal Soldier.

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