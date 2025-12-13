Marcus Allen and Scott Henderson on the Apollo Moon Missions: Part 2

Please join me for Part 2 of a fascinating discussion about their work and about the facts and consequences for us all about the Apollo moon missions.

Part 1 may be watched here:

Many thanks to Robert Wagner for applying his video editorial skills. He has also posted it on his YouTube channel here:

My full unedited interview may be seen here on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v72om1w-marcus-allen-and-scott-henderson-on-the-apollo-moon-missions-complete-inter.html

From Scott Henderson:

Scott Henderson Canadian born, chef instructor, restaurant owner, specialized in classical

French cuisine, and wild game.

When the Apollo program was in full swing I was in high school and with the encouragement of the science teachers I became very interested in space travel, and read everything I could find on the subject and still do to this day.

My other interests, anything that runs with a carbureted engine.

From Marcus Allen:

Apart from a year spent teaching in India, having driven there in the early 1960s, Marcus lives in the UK.

Marcus now distributes Nexus Magazine, which originates from Australia, throughout the UK and Europe.

Marcus attended Photographic college in London to learn about the technical aspects of photography and the limitations of the Kodak films, similar to that used by all Apollo astronauts, and their cameras, the medium format 70mm Hasselblad 500EL.

Marcus began identifying an increasing number of anomalies in the photographs, along with the misleading story of Apollo landing on the Moon and the inability of humans to survive in the very hostile environment of space: Heat, Radiation and Hard Vacuum.

Marcus has appeared on many TV shows around the world discussing the problems faced by human space travel, including UK, Russia, Israel, France, Germany and America.

Marcus continues his research into Apollo and relentlessly exposes the false narrative as promoted by NASA (Never A Straight Answer) which claimed they landed 12 astronauts on the Moon over 50 years ago; NASA could not do it then; they cannot do it now.

Prove me wrong, please.

Emanuel E. Garcia, MD

