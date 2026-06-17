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Hawks Perch
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"For we are opposed, around the world, by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy, that relies primarily on covert means for expanding it's sphere of influence,

on infiltration instead of invasion,

on subversion instead of elections,

on intimidation, instead of free choice,

on guerrillas by night, instead of armies by day,

It is a system which has conscripted, vast material and human resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific, and political operations.

Its preparations are concealed, not published.

It's mistakes are buried, not headlined.

Its dissenters silenced, not praised.

No expenditure is questioned. No rumor is printed. No secret is revealed.....

excerpted from: John F. Kennedy speech, American Newspaper Publishers Assoc., Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, New York, NY, 4/27/1961

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Louise
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Dear Dr. Garcia, I agree conpletely with your so well-written analysis.

DR. Louise Gaston, Ph.D., psychodynamic psychotherapist

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