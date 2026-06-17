I hate politics and I loathe virtually all politicians. That I myself was compelled to enter, briefly, this sordid world thanks to the immensity and nonsensicalness of covid, is an aberration.

Yet, realist as I am, I understand that we cannot do without it — politics — or them — politicians, tragically and sadly enough. And that despite it and them a better world may still be fashioned for us all.

Because I am hampered in my approach by a lack of political expertise and the kind of thinking that real and deeply ferocious politicians make an art form and a passion of, I can only hope that my comments reach into some sort of more fundamental regions about groups and group behavior.

Let’s take the United States of America for example. I’m a native Philadelphian and I breathed the air of the Declaration of Independence and the Continental Congress and the Constitution from birth. I trained at the nation’s first medical school and first hospital and I remember many nights on-call at Pennsylvania Hospital when I would venture outside for a breath of air amid the magnificently spare and splendid Georgian architectural spaces of its grounds.

During my first job with a publishing company in Philadelphia we were a block away from Ben Franklin’s haunts and two blocks away from Independence Hall, and the Bicentennial celebration of 1976 was an occasion for history lessons and pride.

The America I love is the America of the Declaration and the Constitution, and the America that allowed a ‘little person’ like myself from a lower middle class family struggling to make ends meet to attend the finest educational establishments on offer.

However, the America of the Declaration and Constitution, which represented an Ideal, was soon transgressed and distorted into something far beyond recognition. In my lifetime the assassinations of JFK, MLK and RFK were testament to the emergence of a different engine within the drapery of the country — what I would now call a Deep State, a murderous one, and one that reared its massive and vicious head worldwide when the Deep States within sovereign nations united to give us what we had and are fighting against now to disrupt.

To anyone who has sat on a school board or some other organizational structure, however small, one learns that the board itself soon develops an insularity from the people it is intended to serve. Secrecy is introduced, people on those boards pursue hidden agendas, and many things eventually are warped in the direction of the Board’s interest and survival in lieu of the Board’s actual representational duties.

Institutions have an uncanny and nearly inevitable way of subverting the very principles which they were organized to promote. The Vatican, for example, with its history of murderous intrigue and corruption, is as far removed from the teachings of Christ as can be imagined. Psychoanalytic societies are virtually unrecognizable from the founding principles of psychoanalysis (and this will warrant a very long essay at some other time).

Nations too are prey to these forces. The America I loved was not the America that prosecuted a war in Vietnam or Iraq, or the America whose intelligence agencies murdered its own presidents and rigged its own elections and the elections of nations overseas or who violent overthrew other countries.

Therefore what I see in our political landscape is this emergent cartel — let’s for the sake of convenience call it the Globalist Cabal — that engineered the immensity of covid worldwide and sought to impose — and continues to seek — a totalitarian stranglehold. Its constituent members should be thought of as those deep state entities within every nation who are serving this goal and who are subverting the very nations they claim to work for.

The Bushes, Clintons and Obamas and their Senior Executive Service cohorts within which the three-letter agencies thrive are seditious agents working in collusion internationally with their deep state peers to achieve something I can only describe as not only the end of nations, but the end of the one nation whose founding documents — that aforementioned Declaration and Constitution — hold the greatest hope for individual liberty and harmony in any political configuration.

Thus the seeds for what world politics has writ large reside within the very template of group psychology and institutional growth in the subsoil of Power.

Many years ago, as an avowed ‘leftie’ I wrote about the necessity of ensuring a truly democratic voting process: paper ballots, same-day tallying, no machines, only eligible voters participating. I railed against the machine irregularities in Ohio when Kerry lost to Bush (irregularities never pursued by Kerry because he was just another member of the Uniparty).

Whoever opposes those commonsensical measures is opposing the fabric of the democratic basis for the Republic. Without an honest vote you cannot have an honest political entity.

Here too there are complications. A direct democracy — such as the one devised by Athens, though it excluded women and slaves — is an unwieldy thing, hence the need for a form of representational government. Every citizen cannot be expected to vote on every action undertaken by a government every day. Which is why we have senators and congresspeople and members of parliament and the like.

Nor is the rule of a majority without peril. After all, it was democratic Athens that murdered Socrates, and mob rule has been know to carry out heinous atrocities, about which the American Founding Fathers — vastly learned, by the way — knew quite well, and which informed the vision of their political documents.

The Nazi Pary may have been vanquished in World War Two, but Nazi ideology has led a robust and healthy life, reconfigured as it has been within the sick, evil and tortuously depraved entities that brought us endless war, endless corruption, manipulated elections and, as a kind of culminating grace note, covid and the ‘new world order’.

Yes, I hate politics and politicians, but we have got to fight for basic principles of freedom, autonomy and decency through them somehow.

As a psychoanalyst I am prone towards that demarcation between the world of appearances and the hidden world beneath, between the conscious and unconscious mind, between a country’s natural duty to its people and the forces within that work against its people.

The clearer we can begin to see this, the better. A small glimpse of the true America is the America soccer fans around the world are now celebrating. It is the America of decent people who believe one can make a good living honestly — not the America that has killed its leaders and carpet-bombed Vietnam and falsely proclaimed it went to the moon with a dune buggy and makeshift golf clubs.

So while I believe in a prevailing goodness within regular folk, I see with cynicism the extirpation of goodness as soon as an Institution is formed.

The miracle I pray for is a miracle that allows an honest institution to be created and to endure.

Is that too much to ask for?

Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.

June 2026