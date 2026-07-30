The great renowned darling of the intellectual Left, author of over a hundred books and probably thousands of articles, displays his opinion about those who demurred when faced with the prospect of getting ‘vaccinated’ for an illness that required no vaccination to begin with, by a ‘vaccine’ that was not adequately tested while alternative treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, with zinc, vitamins D and C, etc. were viable alternatives.

An illness, to boot, no more lethal than a bad seasonal flu.

In his own words: “Such people … should have the decency to remove themselves from the community. if they refuse to do that then measures have to be taken to safeguard the community from them. Then comes the practical question that you asked, how can we get food to them? Well, that’s actually their problem.”

Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.

July 2026