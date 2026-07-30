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Eric Thesen's avatar
Eric Thesen
6d

Yes, I had to place Chomsky, and a few others firmly in the garbage bin during Covid. Sam Harris included.

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Alanna's avatar
Alanna
6d

Norm suffered a severe stroke in 2023. Maybe related to a booster - who knows. I wonder who will get him food? Oh that is his problem.

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