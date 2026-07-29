Lest We Forget
in the context of Fauci's appearance before the US Senate I came across this reminder of the madness
I don’t think I need to add any words.
Emanuel E. Garcia, MD
July 2026
I don’t think I need to add any words.
Emanuel E. Garcia, MD
July 2026
No posts
Too busy laughing to speak any words. Actually very hard to contemplate how stupid people became during that period of time. Just reinforces how fear can totally overtake logic. Personally, I never wore a mask & refused to shop at any retail premises that tried to enforce mask wearing.
Thank you. I needed that today.