NewZealandDoc’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rear Admiral's avatar
Rear Admiral
7d

Too busy laughing to speak any words. Actually very hard to contemplate how stupid people became during that period of time. Just reinforces how fear can totally overtake logic. Personally, I never wore a mask & refused to shop at any retail premises that tried to enforce mask wearing.

Reply
Share
1 reply by NewZealandDoc
Karen Koshgarian's avatar
Karen Koshgarian
7d

Thank you. I needed that today.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NewZealandDoc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture