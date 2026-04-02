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Richard D's avatar
Richard D
4dEdited

The documentary brings back some really bad memories of the COVID scam. It's easy to forget that celebrities such as (they're all in the video) Arnold Schwartzenegger (his father was a Nazi police officer in Europe), Dolly Parton, George Clooney, Boris Johnson, Jacinda Ardern, et al were slandering everyone who rejected the COVID shots. These people are still around and it seems that most people have forgotten about what they did. They're all fascists and are likely to participate in future scams.

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Jo in veritatis inquisitione's avatar
Jo in veritatis inquisitione
4d

I have a fully vaccinated older sister that even today in 2026 utterly refuses to even admit there was any kind of wrong doing in general or towards unvaccinated (clean) people as I. So sad the brainwashing goes so deep.

One of the dark consequences of all this sh... is that so many families are still divided. It is evil at work.

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