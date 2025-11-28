Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

It Ain’t Gonna Happen Ever Again [Verse 1] When it all came down you told us we should all be horrified When it all came down you said we had to fear You locked us in and masked us up and made a great divide Between the ones who trusted blindly and the ones who thought more clear [Verse 2] Then you said you were the one and only single source of truth And so most of us said, yeah, we got no doubt But some of us objected and you fought us nail and tooth To shut our traps and keep the avalanche of facts from coming out [Chorus] We gave you our trust, we gave you a blank check We suffered the indignities and pain You squandered our good will and turned the country to a wreck But it ain’t gonna happen ever again No, it ain’t gonna happen ever again [Verse 3] Well, the only thing we had to fear was people pushing death And you did so day and night and night and day We tried to tell you that we had the right to take a breath, To choose the medicines we wanted and to live and work and pray [Verse 4] But you’d made your deals and doubled down and buried all the dirt And you branded us as criminals and worse You said we were imagining the misery and hurt And on the country that we love you laid a sick and evil curse [Chorus] We gave you our trust, we gave you a blank check We suffered the indignities and pain You squandered our good will and turned the country to a wreck But it ain’t gonna happen ever again No, it ain’t gonna happen ever again [Verse 5] And we fought you back and held our ground, our consciences are clear And the world is waking up to all your lies And Judgment Day is coming, Judgment Day is near And when the bells of justice toll I want to look into your eyes [Chorus] We gave you our trust, we gave you a blank check We suffered the indignities and pain You squandered our good will and turned the country to a wreck But it ain’t gonna happen ever again No, it ain’t gonna happen ever again Emanuel E Garcia November 2025 My words and music, arranged and performed through Suno .