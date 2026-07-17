I have been quiet for quite some time because I’ve really had nothing more to say about the vast complexities of deception that now characterize our broken world.

Covid jab-related deaths and harms continue to be ignored or denied by the usual mainstream media outlets despite the obviously self-evident.

And those who question and have questioned the integrity of the American voting system have either been actively persecuted, vilified or simply ignored.

When Bush II ‘defeated’ Al Gore in 2000 and hanging chads in Florida held the balance of power, I naively wrote to the Supreme Court to call attention to the necessity of a proper recount.

After Bush II defeated John Kerry, a candidate for whom — for the first time in my life — I campaigned in a political role, I inveighed against the use of Diebold voting machines in Ohio, where evidence of electronic manipulation mounted but went unchallenged by Kerry.

Wrapped as I was in a mantle of political naivete, I hadn’t yet realized that both Gore and Kerry formed part of the Uniparty that masqueraded as democracy in the United States.

Soon thereafter, self-styled liberal — or libertarian? — as I was, I wrote essays calling for election integrity in the form of paper ballots and voter identification as the fulcrum for restoring the American government, without which all other attempts at reform would be in vain.

No matter which side of the aisle or which part of the terrain one hailed from, no matter which stripes one wore or wished to wear, this principle is so fundamental as to be unassailable — IF any semblance of representative government was the aim.

The widespread use of electronic voting systems is thoroughly corruptible. It should be done away with, pure and simple.

When I followed the American presidential election of 2020, rife with vote count irregularities, I was amazed by blatant ballot dumping, by the shutting down of vote counts in the dead of night, and by the mysterious appearance of hundreds of thousands of paper ballots to sway the decision in key states. This was during ripe Covid time, not so coincidentally — and let us not forget that one of the principal aims of that entire sick enterprise was precisely to keep people from the polls and enable another form of election rigging through early and late voting and the massive use of mail-in ballots.

Meanwhile the voter rolls in the States were filled with spurious registrations — of the dead, the homeless, and those simply whose names had been appropriated.

In short, the theft of the 2020 election occurred in plain sight and was evident for all who had eyes to see.

Except the mainstream media, with the vehemence they had reserved to push the covid narrative, attempted to dismiss and defame ANYONE who so much as made a peep or raised a question about machine voting and mail-in ballots and leaky pipes in Georgia and mail-box ballot stuffers and the shutting down of polls and inordinate delays in tallying votes.

Trump has, finally, gone public telling those of us what we already knew. That the 2020 elections were, basically, bogus. That they were manipulated. That cheating occurred, all facilitated by the tactics mentioned.

Whatever one thinks of Trump is immaterial. The call for same-day paper balloting and voter identification — which I myself have publicly advocated for at least two decades — is long overdue and is absolutely essential.

Just yesterday I met with a friend who is on the cusp of obtaining New Zealand citizenship and become, like me, a dual citizen of the United States and this beautiful island nation. I quipped that with citizenship New Zealand is now ‘stuck with us’ whether they like it or not.

And whatever flaws were gashed open during covid here under the much-despised former Prime Minister, at least we have paper ballots for our elections. Sure, elections of any sort and by whatever method can be compromised, but it is exponentially far more difficult with paper.

Trump’s address to the nation about what is simply the most significant issue in American politics, an issue absolutely vital to the existence of a Republic, was ‘erased’ by the mainstream media. ABC, NBC refused to air it. (CBS aired most but not all. Fox came through and aired it.)*

This is merely one example in a gargantuan mountainful of examples wherein the Media we grew up with as reasonably authoritative and trustworthy has shown itself to be the single greatest enemy we all of us face. They are despicable, destructive and deceptive in ways Satan himself can envy, lying as they do by omission, commission and every amalgamated bromide of truth-salted pills to dispense to a weary public preoccupied with making ends meet.

That so many here in New Zealand still hang upon the lips of TVNZ and Radio NZ is a blight and a catastrophe.

But the world is turning. Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and his development of X — notwithstanding its own shortfalls — have been essential to breaking the MSM stranglehold.

We need more. We need to develop — we people on the ground — our own way of communicating freely and honestly to and amongst ourselves — to preserve our unalienable rights.

And voting — that one public act whereby we people can wield our influence officially — must needs be absolutely secure.

Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.

July 2026

*Because I don’t watch MSM I erred in my initial post thinking that none of these major networks aired the speech. However, my principal point remains. I apologize for the error, I should have been more diligent. I let my scorn for these outlets prevail over the facts, and this is a lesson to myself.