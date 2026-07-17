NewZealandDoc’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philip Macdonald's avatar
Philip Macdonald
2d

I well recall watching the presidential elections of 2020. State by state republicans would be ahead then after midnight…poof their lead evaporated time and again. It was farcical

The fluid and ephemeral nature of digital records was forever exposed. Their vulnerability to corrupt manipulation.

It’s something to consider as the twin silicon yokes of Digital IDs and CBDCs descend on us.

Reply
Share
Carolyn Workman's avatar
Carolyn Workman
2d

I agree with you 100%. As a dual citizen of the USA and NZ since 1995 I have been shocked and troubled by the blatant corruption and control by the MSM spewing the narrative they are commanded to by our Puppet Masters. Your commentary is always encouraging on this road less travelled! Very grateful. Carolyn W.

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NewZealandDoc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture