Dr. Peter Canaday: Medical Career Destroyed for Upholding the Principles of Medicine!

This is my fourth conversation with the courageous and heroic Dr. Peter Canaday.

I will repeat my description from a previous post, simply because I can’t improve upon it except to say that now Dr. Canaday is effectively unable to practice medicine, thanks to the witch hunt to which he has been subjected because he elected to speak up for foundational medical principles while all but a score or two out of the 19,000 physicians in New Zealand kept their lips sealed in cowardice.

Please join me for a discussion and update from Dr. Canaday, and please share and spread as widely as you can. As I write Dr. Bernard Conlon awaits a verdict from his recent Tribunal hearing in Rotorua, and Dr. Billy Ralph is undergoing an investigation in Ireland for his principled stance during covid. The witch hunt goes on, orchestrated by the Federation of State Medical Boards and executed by their vassals, the corrupt Medical Council of New Zealand and the Irish Medical Council.



Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.

Dr. Peter Canaday, disturbed by the New Zealand government’s management of Covid, decided to stand up and investigate matters. In a series of Fireside Chats in collaboration with Voices for Freedom and in public lectures around the country, he presented evidence running counter to that provided by the self-styled ‘single source of truth’ advocated by then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

For his courageous stand in defence of long-established principles of medicine, he was rewarded by the suspension of his practising certificate, a Professional Conduct Complaint, and a Tribunal hearing by the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal in April 2023. Despite providing an immaculate legal brief — which the Tribunal’s so-called expert witness hadn’t even bothered to read! — that convincingly refuted the accusations leveled against him, the Tribunal found against him and levied outrageous fees to boot.

Dr. Canaday has returned to the United States, but as a consequence of the Tribunal his career in medicine has effectively been destroyed.

Nonetheless he can hold his head high as he makes his journey to the pearly gates.