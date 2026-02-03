Dr. Leigh Willoughby

Please join me for a highly significant discussion with Dr. Willoughby, who tells of her role in establishment medicine when Covid hit and the unforeseen consequences of a system that lost its wits, credibility and integrity.

About Dr. Willoughby (from herself):

Leigh walked away from her career in Anaesthesia and mainstream medicine in 2023 after the medical council attempted to prosecute her for voicing her concerns after being almost killed by the Covid injection. She is the director of a clinic in Gisborne delivering functional medicine and now lives out in the whops, off grid after the booster mandate forced her family to sell their home.

@functionaldrnz

https://linktr.ee/functionalagain

Please like and share freely.

Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.

February 2026