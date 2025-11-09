Dr. Alanna Ratna: Crusader for the Children

This ranks as one of the most important interviews I have done because it not only gives us an example of courage, commonsense and toughness in the face of adversity, but also because it displays the absolute rot at the core of the Medical Council of New Zealand and the New Zealand courts and government. I have been waiting quite a while for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Ratna, so here it is.

Please listen and watch this extraordinary interview and please share freely.

Emanuel E. Garcia, MD

From Dr. Ratna:

My name is Alanna. I grew up in Auckland and attended Auckland Medical School from 1990 until late 1995 then spent two years as a House Officer at Tauranga Hospital. From 1998 I worked as a GP in an Maori health in clinic in Papamoa. It was a great place to work because it was like an old fashioned GP practice - more time, home visits, not having to charge much.

I had a child late in life at 42. I love reading, tramping and the beach.