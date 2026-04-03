When I first heard about the practice of Roman crucifixion, I was a boy and it was in the context of the murder of Christ. However, having Italian roots I had been encouraged to to read about the illustrious history of my ancestors. The more I read, the more disgusted I became. Rome, in my readings, was a colossal machine that ground down everything in its path to make roads to subjugate other peoples and wield dominion wherever there was an opening.

It was also rife with the kind of back-stabbing, gossiping, devious and tinder-box violence one could see in miniature in the worse parts of the Italian-American communities in Philadelphia, those that were played out on the grandest scales in Rome. Every Consul or Emperor had to watch his back without pause because there were plenty of connivers thirsting after the levers of power.

But crucifixion, as I thought about it then, was a sanitized affair because I hadn’t been informed about and hadn’t bothered to think about the profound actualities of this abominable heinous punishment — until recently. I can say without quibble that Rome perfected the most evil, gruesome and sickening punishment imaginable.

The man who had the misfortune to be selected for this display of cruelty was naked. He was subject to utmost humiliation. He was deprived of the power of movement. He was fodder for vultures or, more probably, those human beings who had freedom to hurl rock, insults or other implements at the powerful subject. And all the while he was bleeding, his wrists and feet transfixed by huge nails, and he experienced the sensation of drowning and suffocation as his lungs filled up with fluid and which he could relieve only by pressing his feet to raise himself to obtain another breath.

It was the epitome of degradation, dis-empowerment and torture. Crucifixion was designed to extend torment as long as possible, to extend the experience of excruciating pain, powerlessness and humiliation, for many hours.

Rome had achieved perfection, a perfection befitting a state who worshiped power and despised those who were unfortunate enough to struggle for food and shelter. It was a slave society as well, fitting heir to the Spartans — and Athenians as well, who didn’t shirk from enslaving their conquered. If ever there was an ordeal to be conquered which, in its perfect depravity, represented the absolute worst of the prolific evils of humanity, it was crucifixion.

Strength was virtue, power was ideal. The head of a Roman household — even a poor laborer — could use and abuse his wife, children and slaves as he desired.

Then came a relatively poor and obscure savant from Nazareth who opened up a path for the sick and the impoverished and the weak into a kingdom that would far transcend earthly might. He blessed the poor in spirit and the meek and the mournful, the peacemakers. He advised forgiveness of enemies, and generosity to those who petitioned. He defined love as it had never been defined before: love for those who would never requite one’s love — love for love’s sake.

It is impossible to understand how revolutionary the message of Jesus was in a time built upon violence, power and the struggle for advantage — it is impossible because we live in an age that has been nurtured within this perspective, notwithstanding the many betrayals and hypocrisies and violations that have occurred within the Western nexus.

Whether one believes in the deity of Jesus or not, whether one believes that Christ was resurrected on an April day 2000 years ago, or not, there is no disputing the magnificence of the “New Way” brought into being by the Nazarene. It toppled the Roman code in a relatively short time. And despite the corruption of its message by the institutions entrusted to promote it — alas, the fate of institutions is always one of perfidy — it has survived in many of us, skeptics, agnostics, atheists and believers, and it guides our approach to life.

The other day I posted a video painful to watch, because it paraded a pantheon of despicable stupid hypocritical beings who salivated at the prospect of control. They gleefully and frankly espoused violence and ostracism for those of us who maintained our common sense and dignity and clear-headed thought and our humane rejection of forcible medical interventions and isolation.

Hard as it may be I am trying to forgive them, even to love them. But I will not let them control me.

I have thought a great deal about the goings on in our world over a time when I have been not moved to write much. I have observed. I have concluded that the human ‘hive’ — the collective that has subjugated our physical world so transcendently with immense scientific and technological achievements — is the predominant feature of our species.

Like it or not we are all subjects of this Hive, and as Shakespeare had Cassius say about Caesar —

Why, man, he doth bestride the narrow world

Like a Colossus, and we petty men

Walk under his huge legs and peep about

To find ourselves dishonorable graves —

so stand we in relation to the Hive.

The human individual lives within a magnificent technological firmament created by human collectivism, a consequence of which is that an ordinary person knows very little about how anything in this artificial firmament actually works. Ask yourself how your cell phone receives a signal or can transmit an image thousands of miles away or how it spies on your searches and voice? Ask yourself how an automobile engine runs? How electricity provides power? How many things you yourself can actually make?

Aside from rudimentary mechanical knowledge we petty people are prey to the Hive — prey who exalt it as if we ourselves can take pride in the accomplishments of the Collective, however much or little we have actually contributed as we work and try to raise families.

And the Hive seeks an ever more encompassing and ambitious ideal, which is the ideal of Dominion, which itself is a form of God-like magic that turns a mere wish into a reality with ever-diminishing intervals of time and space. We are back to the realm of infantile omnipotence of thought transferred into the practical and immense Hive Collective in pursuit of newer regions to conquer and more distant places to visit, and more efficient ways to destroy.

It will be the end of us, in the end.

Whether one realizes it or not, the Gods we have celebrated are the Gods of Power that have brought us our television and internet and jet fighter planes and nuclear bombs and mRNA and DNA technology. False gods, in the end, who will betray us because we have allowed them.

Meanwhile the only hope we have, as I see it, is to return to the revolution of Jesus, to a life of service for those in need, and a life that values spiritual and human connection over material conquest.

This is how I intend to celebrate this Easter.

Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.

April 2026