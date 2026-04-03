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Susanne Lawson's avatar
Susanne Lawson
3d

Manny ❤️…you are such a good, kind, gentle but fierce and strong soul! I and many others are so grateful for your vision, perspectives and offerings. It is high time to put an end to the slaughter, sacrifice and bloodshed that is the character of some deranged humans and to become truly the humane and heart connected beings we are capable of. Thank You and may the change of seasons fill you with health, wealth and happiness despite the craziness of some of the global narrative.

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Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
3d

I think your piece is pretty good, yet I don't think we ought to decry our ignorance so much. Cars work by turning gasoline into motion, from potential to mechanical energy, basically same as fire....used to turn our wheels...

Cell phoneys work using digital tech with radio services, I think, maybe I am wrong...but it is possible and desirable to understand how things work, rather than be scared. Intimidation is the fuel that feeds the evil beast, we can't afford to be afraid....

I been praying lately....

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