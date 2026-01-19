Cancer: A Personal Journey, Part 3

Please join me for the third part in a podcast devoted to exploring the impact of the diagnosis and treatment of cancer on a young woman, Julia Maria Seemann, who has come forward to share her remarkable insights, observations and experiences.

And please linger after the interview is over for a musical montage representing Julia’s journey, which includes a new song, “In the Divine.”

mp3 audio of “In the Divine” here:

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.

Please like and share freely.

Julia’s very own substack is here:

https://substack.com/@globalheartsmelting — I’m sure she would love new subscribers and followers.

Donations for Julia to help her get back on her feet may be made via Ko-fi:

https://ko-fi.com/julianonduality

Julia’s announcement on her YouTube channel

www.youtube.com/@julianonduality

can be seen below. The YouTube algorithm is not doing her justice and her videos deserve far more views and subscribers.