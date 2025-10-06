NewZealandDoc’s Newsletter

Profiles in Courage
Billy Ralph, MD: A Lion of Ireland
Billy Ralph, MD: A Lion of Ireland

and a physician of immense courage dedicated to serving his patients with integrity
Oct 06, 2025
Transcript

Please join me for an extraordinary discussion with Dr. William Ralph, an Irish GP who has been put through Hell thanks to the COVID psyop and the Irish Medical Council — but who has emerged stronger than ever. This is not one to miss.


Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.

From and about Dr. Billy Ralph:

I’m a family physician, single-handed in a rural environment, qualified 1994 one hour after getting married to Paula. I have twin daughters both in medical school. My interests are Crossfit and Crossfit!

I’ve attached some Cassandra Voices articles:

https://cassandravoices.com/science-environment/manchurian-monkeys/

https://cassandravoices.com/science-environment/the-birth-of-a-doctor/

https://cassandravoices.com/science-environment/covid-19-vaccines-informed-consent/

https://cassandravoices.com/science-environment/science/g-p-practice-foreshadowing-dystopia/

https://cassandravoices.com/science-environment/science/covid-19-absurdities/

https://cassandravoices.com/science-environment/science/the-bonds-that-hold-society-together/

https://cassandravoices.com/science-environment/science/covid-19-questioning-the-three-mantras/

Billy

The letter we discussed in the interview is contained within the Manchurian Monkeys article (see above).

My article about the Federation of State Medical Boards wherein I discuss Dr. Ralph’s plight is here:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/subverting-medicine-role-federation-state-medical-boards/5790759

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
