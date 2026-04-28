Artemis and the Moon: A Question of Evidence

Please join me for a discussion with Scott Henderson and Robert Wagner about the recent Artemis launch, in which we address matters of ‘evidence’ or lack thereof. How is one to determine the truth about extraordinary claims beyond the grasp of our senses? What could ever be evidence enough for a trip to the moon?

Scott and Robert have been researching Apollo and NASA for years and the three of us have a spirited free-for-all in today’s episode, which I dedicate to the memory of Marcus Allen, who passed away shortly after I had hosted him on my podcast some months ago.

Marcus was a gentleman and a scholar who exemplified courtesy even when up against the irrational ad hominem virulence of opponents. Endlessly curious and keen of intellect, he is sorely missed.

Emanuel E Garcia, MD

Relevant links:

https://www.youtube.com/@theapollodetectives

video thumbnail photo courtesy of nasa.gov