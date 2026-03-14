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Aly Cook: Tribute to the Jab Injured

and much much more ...
NewZealandDoc's avatar
NewZealandDoc
Mar 14, 2026

Please join me for my second conversation with Aly Cook, singer/songwriter, music promoter and publicist, NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party Board and list MP Candidate and stalwart advocate for the NZ Vaccine injured.

Her son Bailey’s story about his own Jab injury has just been released and may be seen here:

Other links relevant to our discussion:

https://www.thetribute.nz/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheTributeNZ

X: The Tribute NZ (@TheTributeNZ) / X

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NZOutdoorsandFreedomParty/

Spotify:

My first interview with Aly is here:

Please share, like and subscribe.

Emanuel E. Garcia, MD

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