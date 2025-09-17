A few days ago I sent news of Charlie Kirk’s murder to someone with whom I’d been friends for nearly three decades. My move to New Zealand created an obvious geographical separation, but covid created something more.

I regarded him as a nice, kind, caring and intelligent person and although he sent messages of alarm after Trump’s first election to the presidency, we continued to share ideas and artistic endeavors.

When covid hit I learned that he bought the whole thing, lock, stock and barrel, and it was particularly disappointing to hear about his sporting masks outdoors in a magnificent rural setting. We danced around our differences for a while, the messages grew less frequent, but we still managed to keep in touch, no doubt remember the affection with which we had regarded each other when we were in personal (vs. virtual) contact back in the States.

He knew about my stance on the Jab and the fact that I withdrew from my medical practice thanks to the mandates — he knew because I told him. Yet there were never any words of consolation, now that I think about it: not one, as in, “Hey, I don’t agree with you on that, but I’m really sorry to hear that you had to lose your job and give up your licence. That must have been a blow.”

So I sent him the news about Kirk, as if to say, “Whatever our politics may be, this is reprehensible.”

And I’ve got nothing in return. Not a word, in agreement or disagreement.

Let me make something very clear: if Anthony Fauci were to have been eliminated in the same fashion as Charlie Kirk, I would have denounced the act, no matter how much I revile and hate the man whom I, incidentally, regard as a murderer himself.

I would have denounced it because advocating an act of final, destructive lawlessness is not what civilization aspires to. It aspires to justice, it aspires to other means of settling disputes unless no other means are possible.

Fauci may yet get away without imprisonment or accountability, but he does not deserve to be taken out lawlessly.

Then I thought a little more about speech, free or constrained, and the expectations of figures in public office or public service — like doctors and other professionals.

I see that the “Left” are now railing against the dismissals of various people who have broadcast gleeful and supportive comments about Kirk’s assassination. “These people were merely exercising their right to freedom of speech!” they opine.

And indeed they were. But the employers for whom they work were also exercising their rights to fire people for heinous statements and demonstrations of poor judgment that reflect negatively on them and/or reveal an unacceptable level of barbarism.

Then I thought a little bit more about what got me into trouble back in 2020, when I quite publicly — speaking as a citizen, mind you, and not pretending to be a medical authority at that time — advocated against lockdowns and masks and for bodily autonomy and the necessity of informed consent.

Let me ask a question.

Had I publicly advocated instead for Trump’s assassination in 2020, would I still be practicing psychiatry now?

I think I know.

Since when has it become “cool” or acceptable to encourage the murder of those with whom one disagrees? Or to applaud it in the public arena?

Perhaps we’ve become anesthetized to murder because of the killing fields of covid and the Jab. Even the purest and most faithful covidian must now see the carnage all round, of illness and death, foisted upon the world. And even that faithful covidian, no matter how brainwashed, unconsciously feels his or her own complicity.

I expected a simple note from my once-friend, out of courtesy, and out of respect for our mutual agreement on civilized lawfulness, which had once connected us. But I received not even that, a fact that tells me deeply how hypocritical and contradictory people can be, and how little I can relate to such people, no matter what our personal history.

On another note another friend recently told me she came across someone sporting a t-shirt that said: “How you behaved during Covid is the real person that you are and always will be.”

That is also something worth thinking about …

Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.

September 2025

