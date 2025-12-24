NewZealandDoc’s Newsletter

Roc Findlay
2d

Merry Christmas to you NZD & long time no speak. We haven't always agreed but I think we're in the same change room.

I thought you might like the following quotes from a deep thinker who might have had access to a Tardis. The chickens are coming home to roost,imo.

Your last paragraph might just be one of your better quotes & your Apollo sessions were terrific & pretty much what old Albert was on about, we MUST think.

Albert Schweitzer on mankind and thinking:

Humanity has gained immense power but failed to develop ethical thinking to guide it.

We have learned how to do things, but not how to live wisely.

Civilization advances technically while ethical reflection declines.

Modern society thinks efficiently, but not morally.

Power has grown faster than responsibility.

Many avoid freedom because freedom requires personal responsibility.

Conscience is surrendered to systems, authority, and obedience.

Progress is pursued without asking whether it serves life.

Without ethical thinking, progress becomes destruction.

Ethics begins with reverence for life.

Albert Schweitzer

All the best.👍🇦🇺🎄

Karen Koshgarian's avatar
Karen Koshgarian
2d

You always inspire me. Merry Christmas to you and yours.

ABCDEFGHIJKMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ

(No L)

