I know it’s been quite a long while since I’ve written anything on this venue. And though I’ve posted the occasional interview — in a series that will ramp up and continue after the New Year — there’s nothing like writing, like words. I’m a word person above everything else, although I think we’d all agree that a little melody helps words hit their target. But that's a song for another day.

I thought I would begin by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, which I have now come to understand is verboten in predominantly secular New Zealand. In fact, on the way out of one of Wellington’s premier grocery stores I gave a “Meri Kirihimete” to the guard at the exit standing in a Santa hat, and he (a young kid) looked at me uncomprehendingly. I thought I was being politically correct because this is “Merry Christmas” in Te Reo Maori (the Maori language).

I’ve never been the greatest fan of institutional religion, to be fair, having noted the long litany of rapacity and murder on behalf of institutional religious zeal, on all sides, but I can say with certainty that atheism is just as religious as the most religious fanatic. Agnosticism on the other hand has within it the humility of acknowledging the possibility of human ignorance.

And, by the way, the teachings of Jesus are not to be confused with the teachings of the many institutional sects and churches that arose after his death. The teachings of Jesus are unique and they bring a message of love to all humanity, assuring each and every one of us, rich or poor, smart or dumb, skilled or unskilled, master or slave, that we may each of us have a seat at the heavenly table. The revolutionary aspect of this message cannot be overstated.

So in preparation for the coming New Year I thought I’d let my readers know that I am alive and well enough and still thinking hard. I haven’t had much to say generally because I’ve said a lot already and I don’t like repeating. But I thought I would give a kind of ‘position statement’ before the year’s end — in fact, let’s call it a manifesto, which seems to be fashionable these days. Apparently you’re nobody unless you’ve got a manifesto locked and loaded for when something happens … or a YouTube channel with 500 K subscribers …

A friend recently asked me my prescription for changing the world (for the better). “Is there one thing you’d recommend?” he asked me.

There is an absurdity to such a daunting challenge, but it had me thinking about one single bit of advice, one small suggestion. I’ve come to abhor the dispensation of advice, which do-gooders and politicians and doctor-types can never do enough of, but I have one idea, which I will reluctantly put forward, and it is this:

Listen.

Yes, that’s it. In my meanderings I observe incessantly that people hardly ever really listen to another. They constantly interrupt, they glaze over, they check their phones, they proceed onto the next transactional bit of behavior —but they don’t just sit and listen and take in the words of a person before them.

Now, as a psychoanalyst I spent about 20 years doing almost nothing but, which involved learning how to immerse myself into a ‘listening state’ while a patient, who had been advised simply to say anything and everything that came to mind, spoke. This particular kind of listening, a deep listening, a listening with a third ear as some might say, but which is beyond that description, is something that takes, literally years to achieve. It takes years because this kind of listening does not occur in any other setting, with perhaps a wonderful exception here and there. It recruits the faculties conscious and unconscious so that one can most fully and truly understand the essence and substance of the communication beneath and beyond the surfaces of the words.

It takes about seven years by my own estimation to be able to learn how to listen properly as a psychoanalyst, at least seven years, and one’s evolution as a listener never should stop. I pride myself on having added a technical element that helped me to listen, which was having programmed a brief musical tune to be played at the ending of every analytic hour. It freed me from having to look at a watch or a clock, which is really anathema to the listening process. In truth, I knew of no other analyst who did not rely on their wristwatch or wall clock to keep track of when a session should end — which to my mind vitiated the process. Only with a full and deep and timeless immersion could one approach the listening prowess required.

In our day to day activity there may not be much to listen to or for. If I want a loaf of broad I hand over my cash and the polite clerk may smile and wish me a good day and hand me my change and I will return the wishes. But I watch people as they converse and I note that is is rare to see one person take in what another person is telling. What I generally observe is a sparring match, with each partner eager to get in their own jab at the earliest opportunity. Advice, what’s bothering me, hey did you see that? etc.

What do we want from each other?

So even on my surface jaunts I take pains to take in what the person in front of me is saying, without interruption, and with focus.

Listening is a skill and an art and it takes learning and practice and more: it takes the setting aside of one’s selfish needs or concerns or distractions

Listen, yes, I can heartily recommend it. With heart and soul. Set oneself aside while you do.

As I said earlier above, I have continued to think while not writing, and I have hopes to corral my thoughts into something like a stock taking for the New Year, of observations political and psychological.

Here’s a teaser: please look beyond the diet of propagandistic lies and distortions and deceptions proffered by news organizations or alternative media personalities.

We are in a war the likes of which has never been seen, with consequences of enormous moment.

In one corner you have the do-gooder Totalitarian puppet governments advocating endless war and the policing of one’s thought. And in the other corner you have a bunch of people who think we should have personal agency and freedom and who do not want an overarching entity dictating everything and destroying any shred of privacy.

Covid gave us a peek behind the veil.

Oh, and if anyone may be wondering if I’ve gone off my rocker after questioning the Apollo moon missions, go for it. You have every right to question me and my opinions. But keep one thing in mind: the burden of proof for extraordinary claims rests on the person or entity who makes those claims.

Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.

December 25, 2025