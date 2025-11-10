A Call for Help for Dr. Tracy Chandler
mercilessly harangued by the corrupt Medical Council of New Zealand
Dear friends,
The heinously corrupt and viciously sadistic Medical Council of New Zealand has been harassing a doctor who should have gotten a medal for being a REAL doctor during covid but instead has had her licence suspended and is being CHARGED for the court costs incurred by the Medical Council in their unnecessary witch-hunt against her.
She needs some help, so if you can afford anything to donate to offset the monetary hit against here, please do so:
https://www.givesendgo.com/drtracy
Like the brave Dr. Alanna Ratna, whom I recently interviewed, Dr. Chandler has been in the crosshairs for trying to help her patients instead of foisting lethal inoculations upon them.
And while I have your attention, let’s ourselves draw attention to this sick and thoroughly evil organization. Here is a current list of members of the MCNZ:
Dr Rachelle Love (Chair)
Dr Kenneth (Ken) Clark
Dr Charles Hornabrook
Dr David Ivory
Dr Hinamaha Lutui
Kim Ngārimu
Professor Ron Paterson
Mr Simon Watt
Dr Stephen Child
Dr Ainsley Goodman
These despicable people should be publicly shamed and held to account for their crimes against the people of New Zealand and their ongoing persecution of real doctors.
PS: I know one of them personally because I worked with him when I practiced psychiatry here: he is as incompetent as he is destructive.
PPS: About Mr. Simon Watt “During the Covid pandemic, Simon advised Crown Infrastructure Partners on establishment of the ‘shovel-ready projects’ initiative and supported MBIE in leading contract negotiations to secure New Zealand’s portfolio of Covid-19 vaccines.”
Emanuel E. Garcia, MD
November 2025
It sounds like its time to get everyone together to gang up on this medical board. You need some extra clout, so I would recommend getting hold of Del Bigtree, Micky Willis and advice from Aaron Siri to help out. There is more than enough solid evidence to nail these crooks.
Just btw, you can add Sam and mark Bailey to your list as well!
