NewZealandDoc’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Renecle's avatar
Keith Renecle
13h

It sounds like its time to get everyone together to gang up on this medical board. You need some extra clout, so I would recommend getting hold of Del Bigtree, Micky Willis and advice from Aaron Siri to help out. There is more than enough solid evidence to nail these crooks.

Just btw, you can add Sam and mark Bailey to your list as well!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by NewZealandDoc
Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
10h

The Covid Index

https://www.covidindex.science/

https://www.covidindex.science/more/publicity?media=refuting_the_covid_narrative&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/an-important-resource-the-covid-indexchd

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 NewZealandDoc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture