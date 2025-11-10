Dear friends,

The heinously corrupt and viciously sadistic Medical Council of New Zealand has been harassing a doctor who should have gotten a medal for being a REAL doctor during covid but instead has had her licence suspended and is being CHARGED for the court costs incurred by the Medical Council in their unnecessary witch-hunt against her.

She needs some help, so if you can afford anything to donate to offset the monetary hit against here, please do so:

https://www.givesendgo.com/drtracy

Like the brave Dr. Alanna Ratna, whom I recently interviewed, Dr. Chandler has been in the crosshairs for trying to help her patients instead of foisting lethal inoculations upon them.

Profiles in Courage Dr. Alanna Ratna: Crusader for the Children NewZealandDoc · Nov 9 This ranks as one of the most important interviews I have done because it not only gives us an example of courage, commonsense and toughness in the face of adversity, but also because it displays the absolute rot at the core of the Medical Council of New Zealand and the New Zealand courts and government. I have been waiting quite a while for the opport… Read full story

And while I have your attention, let’s ourselves draw attention to this sick and thoroughly evil organization. Here is a current list of members of the MCNZ:

Dr Rachelle Love (Chair)

Dr Kenneth (Ken) Clark

Dr Charles Hornabrook

Dr David Ivory

Dr Hinamaha Lutui

Kim Ngārimu

Professor Ron Paterson

Mr Simon Watt

Professor Marie Bismark |

Dr Alexandra Muthu

Dr Stephen Child

Dr Ainsley Goodman

These despicable people should be publicly shamed and held to account for their crimes against the people of New Zealand and their ongoing persecution of real doctors.

PS: I know one of them personally because I worked with him when I practiced psychiatry here: he is as incompetent as he is destructive.

PPS: About Mr. Simon Watt “During the Covid pandemic, Simon advised Crown Infrastructure Partners on establishment of the ‘shovel-ready projects’ initiative and supported MBIE in leading contract negotiations to secure New Zealand’s portfolio of Covid-19 vaccines.”

Emanuel E. Garcia, MD

November 2025